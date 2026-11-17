Finnish photographer Hannu Ahonen secures the top prize at the Nature Talks Photo Festival for a unique ice-and-leaf image that beat 27,000 global entries.

Finnish photographer Hannu Ahonen has secured the prestigious title of Nature Photographer of the Year 2026. His winning image, titled The One that Left and the One that Stayed, features a water lily leaf positioned next to an ice replica on a pond surface. This achievement distinguishes Ahonen among thousands of international competitors in one of the most significant nature photography contests.

Ahonen's Ice Image Triumphs Over Global Rivals

The Nature Talks Photo Festival announced the results on Saturday, confirming that Ahonen's entry defeated more than 27,000 submissions from photographers across 96 countries. The jury selected this specific plant-focused photograph as the overall winner, a rare occurrence for botanical subjects in major photography awards. Theo Bosboom, the chair of the judging panel, emphasized that the image captured a unique and fleeting natural situation that demanded attention.

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Jury Details Mechanism of the Ice Replica

The winning composition showcases a water lily leaf with a near-perfect black-and-white replica lying adjacent to it in the water. Bosboom explained that a thin layer of ice had formed on the leaf before wind blew the fragile sheet away, leaving behind a delicate frosty ornament. The shapes within the remaining ice are so precise that even the veins of the original water lily leaf remain clearly recognizable to the viewer.

Ahonen Describes Rare Winter Phenomenon

Hannu Ahonen captured the moment during a specific window of winter weather when ice had arrived but snow had not yet fallen. He noted that some of the pond's lily pad leaves began to crumble on top of the ice as the wind carried them away. The Finnish photographer described the resulting natural phenomenon as something he had never witnessed before, prompting him to eagerly document the delicate frosty patterns left behind.

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Category Winners Feature Diverse Wildlife Scenes

Beyond the main prize, the organizers recognized several category winners with striking visual narratives. The selections included an image of a giraffe's head peeking out of mist, a drone shot of peach blossoms in the snow, and a photo of a Malayan sun bear sleeping inside a garbage incinerator. An underwater view of a polar bear peering into a hole in the ice sheet was also honored as part of the distinguished winner list.

Competition Logistics and Future Dates

The Nature Talks Photo Festival continues to attract a massive global audience of creative photographers each year. Entries for the next year's competition are scheduled to open on November 20. This annual event remains a key platform for showcasing environmental beauty and rare wildlife moments through the lens of dedicated artists from around the world.