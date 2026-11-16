A handwritten draft of Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech is on public display in Atlanta before being sold at Christie's in January, where it is expected to fetch more than $10 million.

A handwritten draft of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s I Have a Dream speech is on public display for the first time at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

The display opened Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, and runs through Sunday. Curator Daniel Fuller adjusted the pages as they went on view. The draft, written in blue pen with some words scratched out, offers an intimate look at how King crafted what became his most famous speech. He delivered it on Aug. 28, 1963, from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington.

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King completed the handwritten draft in his hotel room in the early morning hours, less than 12 hours before he delivered it, according to Christie's. The draft was then given to assistants to be typed and sent to the media. The seven pages come from a pad of yellow, lined paper. They are displayed in two cases in the Atlanta museum's gallery devoted to the March on Washington.

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Video of King giving the speech is projected on the wall behind them. Other key parts of the speech, titled Normalcy - Never Again, appear in King's own handwriting in the draft. These include the opening lines and the powerful finish that invokes an African American spiritual. The famous I have a dream refrain does not appear in the draft.

King added it as he stood before the crowd, ad-libbing from the stage. Watching footage of that moment is almost like an electric charge goes through him, said Jill Savitt, president and CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. She said he is overcome and goes on the riff about I have a dream, which was ad-libbed from the stage.

Speech Draft Reveals King's Creative Process

Savitt added that the draft shows a genius at work and that the words did not just spill out perfectly. Peter Klarnet, a specialist in books and manuscripts at Christie's, said he was just blown away when he first saw the draft. He said it is so close to the final typed version that it must be the final handwritten draft. It is such an important piece of American history and part of world history, Klarnet said.

This is a speech that inspired all of us to do better. The draft surfaced six decades later. Speechwriter Edward Clayton was among the multiple advisers who helped King hash out the content of the speech. His wife, Xernona Clayton, who worked alongside him in the civil rights movement, discovered the draft in the late 1990s, three decades after her husband's death.

It was in a drawer of his desk, tucked inside an envelope labelled speech. The two of them gelled with writing and words, Xernona Clayton said in a Christie's news release. They would go back and forth and there was such respect. Dr. King, who was a great thinker, said Ed was so good at getting his words on paper and putting them in the right place at the right time.

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Clayton Family Decides To Sell Historic Document

Clayton knew the document was important but did not realize it was the only remaining handwritten draft and stuck it back in the drawer. She found it there again just two years ago. Clayton established the Still Marching Irrevocable Charitable Unitrust to advance causes important to her. After consulting trusted advisers, she decided to sell the draft to support charities that advance her own legacy and that of King.

Christie's expects the draft to fetch more than US$10 million. Benefiting organizations include the Xernona Clayton Foundation and the King Center in Atlanta. I am so grateful for the opportunity to give this amazing speech new life, and to give new life to people who are in need, Clayton said. And we cannot wait to give that first gift.

King's two remaining living children, the Rev. Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, said in the Christie's release that they are grateful the sale will support the legacy of the movement their father helped build. It is poetic that the past will protect the future, Martin Luther King III said. We are grateful that this treasure was preserved over decades by the Clayton family.

Draft Sale Supports Civil Rights Charities

It is a remarkable piece of history that shines a light on our father's process as he prepared to make a speech that so profoundly affected the course of the Civil Rights movement and our nation. Now, for the first time, the public will have the opportunity to be inspired by this document. After the Atlanta display ends Sunday, the draft will be shown at Christie's in New York from Jan. 15, King's birthday, through Jan. 21.

It will be offered for auction on Jan. 22. Klarnet said they are also trying to arrange additional showings of the draft before the sale.