Hamlin Overcomes Back‑of‑The‑Pack Start to Win at Michigan, Pays Tribute to Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin recovered from a rear‑of‑the‑field start to claim victory at Michigan International Speedway, his third win of the 2026 season, while honoring late teammate Kyle Busch. The race featured a dramatic crash involving Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott that led to a red flag and a record‑tying ten cautions.

Denny Hamlin delivered a masterclass in perseverance at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, echoing the dramatic comeback he staged a week earlier at Nashville. After claiming the pole position on Saturday, Hamlin was forced to start from the back of the pack because his car required extensive repairs following a qualifying incident.

Undeterred, he methodically worked his way through the field, regaining lost ground with each lap. A decisive restart on lap 162 put him in the lead, and he never looked back, pulling away from his rivals by more than ten seconds to secure a comfortable victory. This triumph marks Hamlin's third win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, adding to his earlier success at Las Vegas where he captured his second victory of the year.

The emotional resonance of Hamlet's win was amplified by a heartfelt tribute to his former teammate Kyle Busch, who tragically passed away on May 21 after succumbing to sepsis linked to bacterial pneumonia. Hamlin raised a large flag bearing Busch's name during the victory celebration, a gesture that underscored the close bond shared by drivers on the circuit.

The race also featured a notable performance by Erik Jones, who finished second, while Bubba Wallace rounded out the podium in third place. Kyle Larson completed the top four, and points leader Tyler Reddick, who had dominated the early portion of the season with five wins in nine races, suffered an early exit after being caught in a mid‑race incident.

A misjudged bump from Carson Hocevar into John Hunter Nemechek set off a chain reaction that sent Reddick into the inside wall, marking his first finish outside the top fifteen all season. The event was further marked by a spectacular crash that forced NASCAR officials to issue a red flag with fifty laps remaining. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott, locked in a fierce battle for second place after a restart, collided when Elliott lost control beneath Bell.

The impact sent Bell's car into the SAFER barrier at a near‑45‑degree angle, denting the concrete and bending the outer wall inward - a testament to the severity of the hit. Both drivers escaped uninjured, climbing out of their cars immediately after the crash. Commentator Dale Earnhardt Jr. described the incident as possibly the hardest, fastest impact a car has ever sustained against a wall.

The caution that followed was the tenth of the race, tying a Michigan track record for most cautions. William Byron had been ahead of the two contenders when the accident occurred, and the stoppage allowed teams to regroup before the final sprint to the finish line





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