Hamilton Tiger-Cats Tackle Their 2026 CFL Challenge with Long Grey Cup Drought on Their Mind

After a disappointing 4-straight playoff loss, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are aiming for a rebound in the 2026 CFL season. The team's offence, led by quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, aims to replicate championship success. But, their defence needs significant improvement as they have struggled in key areas.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats head into the 2026 CFL season with a big question to answer after falling short in the Eastern Final and a four-game playoff skid.

The team’s offence, led by Bo Levi Mitchell, maintained high marks in multiple categories but had a weak defence, allowing the second-most net offence and offensive points per game. In free agency, the team added three-time Grey Cup champion linebacker Wynton McManis, who can help in the run game, and a reliable unit that forced turnovers and turned them into points.

However, the defence still needs improvement, with Howsare being the top performer but needing more chaos up front. The team’s success will depend on how well the offence performs, with Mitchell and the defence working together to reach championship heights. With the exception of Jamal Peters, who is primarily a ball-hawk, their secondary is not particularly dominant, with half Destiny Talbert and safety Stavros Katsantonis being adequate but not spectacular





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Hamilton Tiger-Cats 2026 CFL Season Grey Cup Drought Bo Levi Mitchell Offence Defence Wynton Mcmanis Vintage Needs Improvement

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