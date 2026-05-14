Hamilton Tiger-Cats' quarterback Shiltz signs one-day contract to retire as a member of the team

The quarterback is signing a one-day contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to retire as a member of the team on Thursday. He played eight seasons in the CFL, beginning his career with the Montreal Alouettes from 2017 to 2021 before joining the Tiger-Cats from 2022 to 2023. He also spent a year each with the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Redblacks.

The quarterback is signing a one-day contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to retire as a member of the team on Thursday. Shiltz played eight seasons in the CFL , beginning his career with the Montreal Alouettes from 2017 to 2021 before joining the Tiger-Cats from 2022 to 2023.

He also spent a year each with the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Redblacks. Shiltz started a total of 14 games in his career, including six with the Tiger-Cats. Over his 106 games, Shiltz completed 64.1 per cent of his passes for 5,078 yards and 22 touchdowns against 27 interceptions. The native of St. Charles, Ill. , also rushed 124 times for 789 yards and six touchdowns





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Hamilton Tiger-Cats Shiltz CFL Montreal Alouettes Calgary Stampeders Ottawa Redblacks Hamilton Ticats Fans One-Day Contract Retire Football Career

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