Hamilton Teen Fatally Shot in Jackson Square; Police Seek Two Suspects

A 16-year-old boy, Nabil Askafe, was fatally shot inside Jackson Square mall in Hamilton on April 24th. Police are searching for two suspects, including a 14-year-old boy, and have described the shooting as targeted. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are appealing to the public for information.

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is investigating the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Nabil Askafe , which occurred on April 24th inside Jackson Square mall in Hamilton , Ontario.

The incident, described by police as a targeted attack, has left the community reeling and prompted a search for two suspects. Authorities have identified one suspect as a 14-year-old boy from Hamilton and are actively seeking his surrender. Detective Robert Di Ianni urged the young suspect to seek legal counsel and turn himself in, stating that he is wanted for second-degree murder.

The suspect allegedly discharged a firearm, described as larger than a handgun, following a minor dispute on King Street prior to the shooting. The victim, Nabil Askafe, managed to walk approximately 100 feet before collapsing near a mobile phone store within the mall, where emergency responders discovered him. The investigation is ongoing, with police working to ascertain the relationship, if any, between the suspects and the victim.

Details regarding the second suspect remain limited, though investigators believe this individual was unarmed and are encouraging them to come forward to assist with the investigation. Initial reports indicated the suspects were two white males between the ages of 19 and 20, wearing grey and blue tracksuits respectively. Witnesses reported seeing them fleeing the scene on foot, heading east towards James Street.

Superintendent Marty Schulenberg emphasized the seriousness of the incident, describing it as a brazen act of violence within a public space. The mall was temporarily evacuated following the shooting but has since reopened as investigators completed their initial examination of the scene. Police are meticulously reviewing surveillance footage and conducting interviews with potential witnesses to gather further information. Nabil Askafe has been identified as the victim, and the loss has deeply affected his family and the wider Hamilton community.

Detective Di Ianni conveyed the family’s grief, noting they are recent immigrants from Syria and are understandably devastated by the tragedy. Askafe is survived by his parents, a younger brother, and a large network of supportive family members. The family has requested privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

The HPS is appealing to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information related to the shooting to contact Detective Matt Drumm at 905-546-3865 or to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. This case underscores the growing concern surrounding youth violence and the importance of community involvement in ensuring public safety. The investigation continues with a focus on determining the full circumstances surrounding the shooting and bringing those responsible to justice.

The police are committed to providing updates as the investigation progresses and are dedicated to supporting the victim’s family and the community during this time of mourning





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