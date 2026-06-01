Hamilton's PWHL Team Minimum Salary $27K Less Than AHL's Hammers, Spotlighting Gender Pay Gap in Hockey

Salary data from the Professional Women's Hockey League reveals its minimum salary is approximately $27,000 Canadian lower than that of the men's AHL team sharing Hamilton's arena, prompting discussion about equity and the challenges faced by women's leagues in matching men's compensation.

When Hamilton's new Professional Women's Hockey League team begins play this fall, it will share an arena with the Hamilton Hammers, an American Hockey League team and development affiliate of the NHL's New York Islanders.

Despite the women playing at the highest professional level available in their sport, salary disclosures reveal they could earn significantly less than the men in the developmental AHL. The minimum AHL salary for next season is set at $56,500 US (about $78,000 Cdn), while the PWHL's minimum salary is $37,131.50 US (about $51,000 Cdn), creating a gap of roughly $27,000 Cdn.

This difference has sparked dialogue about equity in hockey compensation, particularly as the PWHL players union proactively published all player salaries to enhance transparency in negotiations. The situation highlights the persistent financial disparities between men's and women's professional sports. While men's AHL players benefit from the larger ecosystem and revenue of the NHL, the PWHL, though the top women's league, is still building its audience and commercial foundation.

Sports management professor Michele Donnelly notes it's a "false equivalency" to expect the nascent women's league to immediately match men's pay structures, given differences in league ownership, history, and revenue generation. The PWHL is owned by a single investment firm, whereas AHL teams are directly tied to NHL franchises with established fanbases and media deals.

Nevertheless, Donnelly and others see positive momentum. The PWHL's recent expansion and growing viewership suggest a maturing league. The salary transparency move empowers fans to understand the economics of women's hockey and advocate for athletes. As former national team player Amanda Duggan remarked, the progress from a time when no viable living wage existed for women players to the current PWHL structure is immense.

The league enables athletes to train and compete full-time, elevating the standard of play. While challenges remain, the trajectory points toward continued improvement in compensation and recognition for women's professional hockey





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