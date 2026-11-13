Hamilton Public Health closes Sheraton Hamilton Hotel kitchen amid foodborne illness investigation

Two groups who dined at the Sheraton Hamilton Hotel in a banquet setting between Nov. 5 and 7 became ill, prompting Hamilton Public Health to temporarily close the kitchen while it investigates the potential foodborne illness. No one has been hospitalized and no specific food item or confirmed source has been identified.

Hamilton Public Health has temporarily closed the kitchen at the Sheraton Hamilton Hotel while it investigates a potential foodborne illness linked to two groups who dined there last week.

The hotel is located at 116 King St. W. in Hamilton. The two groups ate in a banquet setting at the hotel between Nov. 5 and 7, according to public health officials. The investigation began two days later, on Nov. 9, when Hamilton Public Health was notified of the cases, the agency said. None of the people who became sick have been hospitalized so far.

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Kitchen Closed As Precautionary Measure

In a news release issued Friday, Hamilton Public Health announced it was looking into reports of the potential foodborne illness at the hotel. The agency said the decision to temporarily close the hotel kitchen was made as a precautionary measure. At this time, there is no specific food item or confirmed source of the reported illnesses, Hamilton Public Health said in a statement.

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Inspectors are closely monitoring the situation and remain in consistent contact with the operator to review food handling and sanitation practices and collect samples for laboratory testing, the statement continued. Events at the hotel are still permitted to continue, Hamilton Public Health added. Food preparation for those events is being completed at another location under the review and oversight of public health officials.

Guests who dined at the hotel from Nov. 5 to 10 are being asked to monitor for symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, nausea and abdominal cramps. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should immediately seek medical attention if they are worsening, stay home while ill until at least 48 hours after symptoms resolve, and report the illness to Hamilton Public Health.

Public Health Issues Safety Guidance

Individuals who visited the Sheraton Hamilton during this period but are not experiencing symptoms should continue to monitor symptoms, practice good hand hygiene and follow safe food-handling practices, Hamilton Public Health said. The Sheraton Hamilton Hotel is seen in a screengrab from Google Maps Street View, dated Nov. 13, 2026, at 2:38 p.m. EST.