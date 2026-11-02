Hamilton Police Charge 12-Year-Old Boy and 48-Year-Old Woman Following Mall Restaurant Assault on Air Cadet Supervisor

Hamilton police have charged a 12-year-old boy and a 48-year-old woman following a violent assault on a 59-year-old Air Cadet supervisor at a mall restaurant, which resulted in serious life-altering injuries.

Hamilton police confirmed on Monday that a 12-year-old boy and a 48-year-old woman are facing criminal charges after a severe assault took place at a mall restaurant in the city over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 1:45 p.m. at a food establishment located within The Centre on Barton, specifically at 1223 Barton Street East. The altercation began when two male youths approached a group of young Air Cadets who were standing in front of the restaurant. The cadets were engaged in selling Remembrance Day poppies as part of their community service activities.

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Youths harass cadets selling poppies

According to police allegations, the youths approached the students and blew a loud air horn directly into their ears. The cadets' supervisor, identified as a 59-year-old man, witnessed the harassment and confronted the two young suspects. He followed them inside the restaurant to address the situation. Once inside, a physical struggle ensued between the supervisor and the youths.

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Police report that a woman who was not previously involved in the incident stepped in to assist the youths. She allegedly assaulted the 59-year-old supervisor, causing him to fall to the floor. During the chaos, one of the male youths struck the man multiple times. Both the woman and the youths left the restaurant before police arrived on the scene.

Officers responded to reports of the disturbance and entered the establishment where they found the victim. He was suffering from serious, life-altering injuries resulting from the violent attack. The victim was immediately transported to a hospital for urgent medical treatment. Hamilton police later received reports of an unrelated disturbance at a nearby store, which led them to the location where they found two of the suspects.

Suspects charged with aggravated assault

Based on the evidence and witness accounts, Hamilton police charged the 12-year-old boy with assault. Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the minor suspect cannot be publicly identified or named. On Monday morning, authorities announced that they were also charging a 48-year-old woman with aggravated assault. Police did not release any further identifying details about the woman other than her age.

These charges have not yet been tested in a court of law. The case remains active as the legal proceedings move forward for both the youth and the adult female suspect involved in the violent incident at the Hamilton mall.