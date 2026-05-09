Hamilton Police Arrest Man Accused of Gun Smuggling After Fatal Motorcycle Crash

A 25-year-old man wanted for a fatal motorcycle crash in Hamilton in 2015 was arrested by authorities in New York this week, and allegedly involved in the smuggling of stolen firearms into Canada. This was revealed by the Hamilton Police Department as part of a search and arrest by New York State Police near Liberty, New York.

HAMILTON - Police in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, disclosed that Faizan Ali, a 25-year-old man implicated in a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Hamilton in 2015, was apprehended in New York by the authorities.

The New York State Police arrested Ali, along with two other men from Hamilton, near Liberty, New York, on Thursday. According to the FBI, the police conducted a search of the vehicle, discovering an "unusually heavy suitcase" which is alleged to have been stuffed with guns. The FBI confirmed that there were 89 firearms in the vehicle, including at least 17 that had been reported stolen. The suspects are being accused of attempting to smuggle the stolen firearms into Canada





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Law Enforcement Smuggling Hamilton Police New York State Police Gun Smuggling Unstowed Suitcase 89 Firearms 17 Stolen Firearms Attempt To Smuggle Firearms Into Canada

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Hamilton man arrested in New York for gun smuggling after fleeing fatal crashFaizan Ali, a 25-year-old man, was arrested in New York for gun smuggling after Hamilton Police previously convicted and released him for a deadly motorcycle crash. The arrests involved two other men from Hamilton.

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