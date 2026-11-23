Michael Bauman, a Toronto resident, faces 95 charges after Hamilton police investigated a series of thefts at LCBO and Shoppers Drug Mart stores that caused nearly $100,000 in losses. Carter Fox, 23, of Hamilton, faces a separate set of charges in the same case.

HAMILTON - Michael Bauman is facing a total of 95 criminal charges following an extensive investigation into a series of targeted thefts at LCBO and Shoppers Drug Mart locations across Hamilton.

Investigators from the Hamilton Police Service report that the coordinated retail thefts resulted in financial losses totaling nearly $100,000 for the affected businesses. The Initiation of the Criminal Probe The investigation began in earnest on Nov. 17 when Hamilton police officers responded to a report at a Shoppers Drug Mart located at 753 Main St. E. Dispatchers received calls describing a man who had violently smashed glass display cases to steal several high-value fragrances.

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Suspect Arrested After Foot Chase

After committing the theft, the suspect fled the scene on foot. Officers quickly initiated a pursuit and located the suspect shortly after he left the store. Following the brief foot chase, law enforcement successfully arrested the individual on-site. This initial arrest served as the catalyst for uncovering a much larger pattern of criminal activity involving multiple individuals and retail locations throughout the region.

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Specific Charges Against Michael Bauman On Nov. 20, police formally charged 29-year-old Michael Bauman, a resident of Toronto, with a significant number of offenses. The initial charges against Bauman included 21 counts of theft from Shoppers Drug Mart locations and 11 counts of theft from LCBO locations within Hamilton. At that time, authorities also charged 23-year-old Carter Fox, a resident of Hamilton, with two Shoppers Drug Mart thefts, for which Bauman was simultaneously charged.

Michael Bauman Faces 95 Criminal Charges

Subsequent updates revealed that Bauman is facing an additional 32 retail theft charges. The total count of 95 charges now includes 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, 36 counts of failure to comply with probation, and 15 counts of mischief under $5,000. The remaining charges include 21 counts of theft under $5,000, six counts each of theft over $5,000 and disguise with intent, and one count of robbery.

Legal Charges Against Carter Fox Carter Fox, 23, is facing a separate set of charges related to his alleged involvement in the retail thefts. The charges against Fox include one count each of theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, and disguise with intent.

Carter Fox Faces Separate Legal Charges

Additionally, Fox is facing three counts of failure to comply with probation. The allegations made against both Michael Bauman and Carter Fox have not yet been tested in a court of law. The justice system requires formal judicial proceedings to determine the validity of these claims and to assign appropriate legal consequences if the charges are proven. Both individuals are currently subject to the legal process as the case moves forward.

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Impact on Hamilton Retail Security The scale of this crime wave, involving nearly $100,000 in losses, highlights a significant impact on Hamilton retail establishments. The targeting of high-value items such as fragrances at Shoppers Drug Mart and alcohol at LCBO suggests a specialized approach to retail theft. Police have indicated that the sheer volume of charges, particularly the 95 counts against Bauman, reflects the extensive duration and geographic spread of the criminal activity.

Public safety officials continue to emphasize the seriousness of these offenses, which range from property damage to robbery. The case underscores the challenges retailers face in securing high-value inventory and the efforts required by law enforcement to track down organized theft rings. Further developments in the legal proceedings are expected as the courts review the substantial list of charges against the accused individuals.