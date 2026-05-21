Hamilton Hammers Unveil New Logo for New AHL Franchise

The Hamilton Hammers, the American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, unveiled their new logo Thursday, coinciding with the team's relocation from Bridgeport to Hamilton. The new logo was unveiled weeks after the announcement of the relocation.

The Hamilton Hammers, the new American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced their new logo Thursday, coinciding with the team's relocation to Hamilton from Bridgeport.

The logo, incorporating the team name, was unveiled weeks after the announcement of the relocation from Bridgeport to Hamilton, beginning the 2026-27 season. The Canadian Press provided the handout image. [No additional content found in the source text related to this category. NULL values will be returned for the Description and Keywords fields accordingly.





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