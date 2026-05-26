Hamilton and Verstappen Share Concerns Over Ferrari and Engine Changes in F1

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have expressed their concerns over Ferrari's simulator and the upcoming engine changes for next year, with Hamilton citing the lack of use of the simulated car in his recent improvement. Verstappen also spoke about the complexity of the current cars and expressed his doubts over staying with them next year.

Lewis Hamilton says his decision not to use the Ferrari simulator has been a key factor in his recent improvement in the Canadian Grand Prix .

The decision not to use the simulator comes as Mercedes team-mate George Russell retired from the race. The upcoming engine changes for next year are also being discussed, with Max Verstappen expressing his doubts about staying with the current cars due to their complexity.

The desire for drivers to return to a more pure form of racing is being highlighted as the need for greater simplicity in the use of electrical power in F1, which could have the effect of reducing the complexity and return to a more enjoyable experience for drivers and viewers alike





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