Hamas Led Oct. 7 Attacks were Systematic Sexual Violence Against Female Victims

According to a report by the Civil Commission, a prominent Israeli non-profit, the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks were accompanied by systematic sexual violence against female victims, which was integral to their aftermath and had been widely documented.

Sexual violence was systematic, widespread, and integral to the Hamas -led Oct. 7 attacks and their aftermath, a new report by an Israeli non-profit has found.

The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. The site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of revelers were killed and abducted in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, as Israel marked the annual Memorial Day, near Kibbutz Reim in southern Israel, April 21.

(Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press)WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse. It may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

The report, titled 'Silenced No More,' was published Tuesday by the Civil Commission, an independent group that researched and documented gender-based violence by Hamas after its 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. The repor





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Sexual Violence Hamas Oct. 7 Attacks Civil Commission Trauma Experts

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Report Finds ‘Deliberate and Coordinated’ Use of Sexual Violence by Hamas on Oct. 7 'Women and girls, and, in many cases, men and boys, were subjected to rape, sexualized torture, mutilation...'

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