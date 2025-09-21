Halton Region Warns Patients of Burlington Walk-in Clinic of Potential Blood-borne Infection Risk

Halton Region Public Health is advising patients who attended the Halton Family Centre Walk-in Clinic in Burlington, Ontario, over a six-year period to seek testing for hepatitis C, HIV, and other blood-borne infections due to the reuse of needles. The clinic used unsterile needles with multidose vials of freezing anesthesia, posing a risk of cross-contamination. The walk-in clinic has implemented corrective measures, and public health continues to monitor the situation.

Halton Region Public Health (HRPH) has issued a warning to patients who attended the Halton Family Centre Walk-in Clinic in Burlington, Ontario, over a six-year period due to concerns about potential exposure to blood-borne infections. The clinic, located at 2951 Walkers Line, is under investigation after HRPH discovered an “infection prevention and control lapse” involving the reuse of needles with a multidose vial of freezing anesthesia.

The practice, which HRPH believes was not an isolated incident, raises the possibility of cross-contamination and transmission of infections such as hepatitis C, HIV, and other blood-borne illnesses. The public health unit is advising patients who received procedures requiring local anesthesia during the affected timeframe to consult with their healthcare providers and consider testing. This precautionary measure emphasizes the region's commitment to patient safety and well-being. The investigation began following the discovery of the practice, prompting immediate corrective actions by the clinic. HRPH continues to actively monitor the situation to ensure compliance with infection control protocols and patient safety standards. The advisory specifically targets the walk-in clinic services, clarifying that it does not encompass the procedures or care provided by the family physician offices within the same facility. The medical officer of health for Halton Region, Dr. Deepika Lobo, emphasized the importance of protecting public health and ensuring that impacted individuals receive the necessary information for precautionary testing. The situation highlights the critical need for rigorous infection control practices within healthcare settings. \The investigation into the Halton Family Centre Walk-in Clinic revealed that unsterile needles were used in conjunction with multidose vials of freezing anesthesia. This practice presents a significant risk of transmitting infections because the same needle could have been used on multiple patients, potentially transferring blood or other bodily fluids between individuals. The procedures that typically utilize local anesthetics and, therefore, are implicated in this advisory, encompass a range of medical interventions. These include the placement of stitches for cuts, the insertion of intrauterine devices (IUDs), skin biopsies, the removal of lumps and bumps, partial or complete nail removal, and joint injections or aspirations. HRPH has stated that while the risk of infection is considered low, the potential for transmission necessitates the precautionary measures now being implemented. The health unit's focus is on providing information and support to those who may be affected, ensuring they have the resources to make informed decisions about their health. The speed and efficiency with which the authorities responded to the issue highlights their commitment to minimizing any potential harm to the community. Public health officials are working closely with the clinic to ensure all necessary protocols are strictly adhered to, preventing similar lapses from occurring in the future. The health unit's advice emphasizes the importance of prompt action for anyone who may have been exposed to potential infection. They are recommending that patients discuss with their doctors the need for tests that check for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV. \The corrective actions undertaken by the Halton Family Health Centre Walk-in Clinic demonstrate a commitment to rectifying the situation and preventing future occurrences. The clinic has implemented immediate measures to ensure full compliance with infection control guidelines and to safeguard patient safety. The clinic's cooperation with public health officials in the investigation and in the subsequent implementation of improved practices are crucial elements in addressing the issue. HRPH continues its oversight of the clinic's operations, ensuring that all infection control protocols are consistently and effectively maintained. This ongoing monitoring is vital for providing assurance to the public and preventing further risk. The emphasis on open communication and transparency throughout the investigation and the response reflects the public health unit's dedication to informing the public about potential health risks. By openly communicating with the public and providing guidance on testing and precautionary measures, the health authorities empower individuals to proactively manage their health. The comprehensive approach to addressing this incident underscores the importance of proactive infection control practices in all healthcare settings and the essential role of public health agencies in safeguarding community health. The case serves as a reminder of the ongoing vigilance and the importance of adherence to the strictest infection control protocols in clinical environments





