Toronto Halloween on Church draws estimated 80,000 to Gay Village

Thousands packed Toronto's Gay Village for the annual Halloween on Church event. Police attended for overcrowding and crowd control concerns, with no arrests reported.

An estimated 80,000 people took to the streets of Toronto's Gay Village for the annual Halloween on Church festival, according to organizers. The massive turnout saw Church Street closed from Gloucester to Carlton streets on Friday and Saturday nights.

Thousands of revelers, many in colourful costumes, packed the area for the event. Videos posted on social media show throngs of Halloween celebrants milling about on Church Street throughout the festivities. Organizers billed Halloween on Church as an inclusive, family-friendly, safe queer space where everyone is encouraged to celebrate and express uniqueness and self-expression. The Church Wellesley Village Business Improvement Area, which organizes the event, had previously estimated that 80,000 people would attend this weekend's block party.

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Toronto Police Monitor Halloween Crowd

Toronto police told CP24 that they attended the area on Oct. 31 for concerns of overcrowding and overall crowd control. No arrests have been reported in connection with the event. Police said it is unclear exactly how many people took in the event. CP24 has reached out to Halloween on Church's organizers, the Church Wellesley Village Business Improvement Area, for comment.

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The festival is an annual tradition in Toronto's Gay Village, drawing large crowds for Halloween celebrations. This year's event saw the street transformed into a pedestrian zone for two nights of festivities. The estimated 80,000 attendees matched organizers' earlier projections for the weekend block party. The event has become one of the city's largest Halloween gatherings.

Authorities monitored the situation throughout the weekend. Police maintained a presence in the area to manage the large crowds and ensure public safety. No arrests were made, and police did not report any major incidents. The event concluded without significant disruption to the surrounding neighbourhood.

Celebration Supports LGBTQ2S+ Community

The Halloween on Church celebration remains a key event for Toronto's LGBTQ2S+ community and its allies. It provides a space for self-expression and celebration in the heart of the Gay Village.