Halle Berry Champions Less Intimidating Gynecological Exams and Women's Health Advocacy

Halle Berry opens up about the fear of traditional speculum exams, partners with FemHealth to promote a polymer speculum, and advocates for more research on women's health, including menopause.

Halle Berry , the Oscar-winning actress, is using her platform to address a topic that many women find uncomfortable: the anxiety surrounding gynecological exam s. In a recent interview, Berry admitted that even she avoided annual pelvic exams in her youth due to the fear and discomfort associated with the traditional metal speculum.

She described the experience as white-knuckling through the procedure, a sentiment shared by many women. According to a statistic Berry highlighted, 72% of women skip their pelvic floor exams because of the fear and pain linked to the outdated speculum. This statistic motivated Berry to partner with FemHealth, a women's health company that has developed a polymer speculum designed to be quieter and less intimidating than its metal counterpart.

Berry believes this innovation could empower women to lean into their health rather than avoid it. Dr. Tamika Auguste, a board-certified OB-GYN, explained that the anxiety surrounding gynecological exams often goes beyond physical discomfort. She noted that cultural stigma, vulnerability, and the fear of discovering a serious condition like an infection or cancer all contribute to the stress. Dr. Auguste emphasized that making these exams more comfortable is crucial for encouraging women to seek regular care.

The shift from metal to plastic speculums, along with patient-centered products that give women more control, are steps in the right direction. She also stressed that women should not suffer in silence with pelvic pain or menopausal symptoms; instead, they should discuss these issues with their gynecologist, who can provide guidance for reproductive and post-reproductive health. Berry has become a prominent advocate for women's health, particularly around menopause and the lack of research dedicated to women's bodies.

She has called for more funding and education, arguing that women deserve to understand how their bodies operate. In a notable moment, Berry stood outside the Capitol Building and shouted, I am in menopause to challenge the stigma surrounding this life stage. She pointed out that society often dismisses menopause as just aging, while men receive treatments like Viagra.

Now at 60, Berry says she feels better than she did at 40, thanks to proper hormone replacement therapy and better information. She continues to push for change, believing that women s health has been neglected for too long and that innovations like the new speculum can help women feel empowered to take control of their health





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