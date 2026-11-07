Halifax Protests Block Everwind Anthropic AI Data Centre Plans

Nearly 1,000 residents marched in Halifax on November 7, 2026, to oppose the Everwind and Anthropic data center project in Cape Breton due to environmental concerns.

Nearly 1,000 residents took to the streets of downtown Halifax on Saturday, November 7, 2026, to voice strong opposition against a massive artificial intelligence data centre proposal in southern Cape Breton. The demonstration, which began at noon in front of the provincial legislature, saw protesters filling Hollis Street before marching through the city centre to demand a moratorium on large-scale AI infrastructure projects in Nova Scotia.

Everwind Fuels and Anthropic Partnership Details

The primary target of this public outcry is a proposed $10-billion facility announced last month by Everwind Fuels, which intends to lease a data centre site in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia, to the United States-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic. Proponents of the initiative have described the development as the largest private investment in the history of the province, marking a significant escalation in local technological infrastructure.

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Anthropic has secured a 20-year lease for the 18,600-square-metre facility, which will be utilized to power its AI assistant, Claude. The project is scheduled to come online in 2027, with an initial energy consumption of 95 megawatts. A subsequent expansion phase, planned for mid-2028, will increase the total energy demand to 420 megawatts, drawing substantial resources from the regional power grid.

Organizers Cite Environmental and Social Risks

Ned Zimmerman, a technology worker from Dartmouth and one of the key organizers of the Saturday rally, argued that large-scale AI data centres are socially destructive and environmentally irresponsible. He stated that the push to integrate AI into all aspects of life raises significant societal concerns, emphasizing that such projects should not be imposed on local communities, landscapes, ecosystems, and populations without broader consent.

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Another protester, Rebecca Lawrence from Dartmouth, expressed deep concern about the provincial government rushing the project without acknowledging potential harms. She highlighted fears regarding noise pollution and the strain on the local water supply, noting that water from Landrie Lake will be used to cool the Point Tupper servers. The facility is expected to draw an average of 100,000 litres of water daily in its first phase, rising to 500,000 litres daily in the expansion phase.

Environmental activist Ashley Drodge, also a rally organizer, criticized the absence of binding regulations for AI data centre development and the lack of a comprehensive environmental impact assessment. Drodge argued that the current regulatory framework is insufficient for a project of this magnitude and transparency.

Government and Industry Responses to Backlash

Everwind Fuels maintains that the project will not increase electricity rates for customers and will cover the cost of all related infrastructure. The company stated that its cooling system is closed-loop, similar to a car radiator, meaning cooling fluid is recycled or disposed of off-site rather than discharged into local waterways. Earlier this week, Everwind held information sessions in Cape Breton, with its engagement director promising further consultations, though some attendees reported leaving with unanswered questions.

A statement from the office of Premier Tim Houston clarified that the data centre will only proceed if it meets all provincial and federal guidelines, which include protecting water, the environment, power rates, and capacity. However, critics argue that these guidelines are inadequate for a project of this scale and point to sparse communication from the government throughout the planning process.

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Political Stance and Future Regulatory Steps

Nova Scotia's Minister of Environment, Timothy Halman, addressed the regulatory requirements earlier this month, stating that the project requires industrial approval rather than a full environmental impact assessment. Halman described industrial approval as the most appropriate tool for this type of development, a stance that has drawn criticism from activists who feel the process lacks rigorous scrutiny.

Protesters gathered in front of the provincial legislature in Halifax, holding signs and chanting against the proposed infrastructure, as part of a coordinated effort. Organizers noted that the Halifax march was just one of at least seven protests planned across the province on Saturday, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with the project's timeline and impact assessments.

The opposition has garnered significant traction, with petition signatures nearing 28,000. Despite assurances from the government and the developer regarding environmental protections and economic benefits, the gap between stakeholder positions remains wide. The upcoming phases of the project, particularly the 2027 launch and the 2028 expansion, will likely continue to be points of intense public and political debate in Nova Scotia.