Halifax Crib Pegz 3D prints custom cribbage pegs for global buyers

Kieran Allain of Halifax launched Crib Pegz, a 3D printing business making customized cribbage pegs with names and symbols, plus a new cribbage caddy.

A Halifax entrepreneur has launched Crib Pegz, a 3D printing business that creates customized cribbage pegs. Kieran Allain started making the pegs for friends and family earlier this year, and demand quickly grew from players in the region and around the world.

Like many Maritimers, Allain has spent his fair share of time huddled around a cribbage board, hoping to get a good hand to move his peg past the finish line. He said the game is a good thing for bonding with friends and families and that old and young people can play it. Cribbage is such an interesting game, Allain said. It is a fun game where there are so many hands you can get dealt.

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Custom Pegs Solve Identification Issues

He compared it to poker, where you can get a good hand that is almost once in a lifetime. It involves lots of luck, but he enjoys that it has strategy as well. Allain noted one problem with the game: many pegs look the same, which can make them hard to track if the players forget whose piece is whose. He is hoping to solve that problem with Crib Pegz.

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The pegs come in different colours and can have names on them. It took a few tries to make sure the pegs fit into the holes on typical cribbage boards. Allain posted the custom pegs online and immediately started attracting interest from players in the region and around the world. He realized there was potential.

My mom has helped me along the way, he said. It got so busy I ended up getting a friend to help me as well. He has his own printer at home. If it was not for the team effort, I would not be able to handle the orders.

Expanding Sales To Global Markets

I did not think it would get this busy. Along with the personalized pegs, Allain also offers pieces with symbols such as lobsters, moose and the Canadian flag. The pegs are available across the country as well as the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. Not a lot of people realize when you put something out there and you can sell it locally, how much people want it, he said.

People will sell something locally and not realize how much they can expand. It is crazy seeing people's reactions. Allain recently launched a cribbage caddy that holds pegs in between games. People have been very happy and pleased, he said.

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It has been fantastic. Caught me super off guard. I love playing cribbage at home, it is a great rainy-day game. I am glad people enjoy it as much as me.

Business Relies On Team Effort

The business operates from Halifax and uses 3D printers to produce the pegs. Allain said the support from his mother and a friend with his own printer has been essential to keeping up with orders. The personalized pegs and symbol designs have reached customers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.