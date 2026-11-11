Woman hospitalized after suspected drink tampering at Halifax pub; man charged

A woman was hospitalized after a suspected drink tampering at Durty Nelly's Irish Pub in downtown Halifax. Police arrested and charged a 31-year-old man with administering a noxious thing with intent.

A woman was hospitalized after a suspected drink tampering at a downtown Halifax pub, and a 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

The episode occurred last Friday at Durty Nelly's Irish Pub, where a woman became ill after consuming a drink that a man was seen giving her. Staff at the bar noticed the woman appeared unwell and approached her to check on her condition. She told them she felt off after accepting a drink from someone. Niall McGuinness, manager of Durty Nelly's, said the team acted quickly.

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Police Respond to Incident

Staff removed her from the situation and called 911 immediately. Halifax Regional Police arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. They found staff administering Narcan to the woman, who was somewhat unresponsive. Martin Cromwell, a public information officer with Halifax Regional Police, confirmed officers met with staff who were assisting the woman and tending to her on site. Police located and arrested a 31-year-old man.

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He was charged with administering a noxious thing with intent and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. Cromwell said the investigation remains ongoing and a toxicology report is underway. He noted these types of incidents are difficult to track. He explained that only when officers arrive and begin investigating can they determine what actually took place, making it hard to say whether such cases are a common occurrence.

Cromwell noted officers are always downtown during peak bar hours. Anyone who experiences a similar situation is encouraged to approach an officer directly. He said the drug often used to tamper with drinks is GHB, also known as gamma-hydroxybutyrate. It can bring on heavy intoxication abruptly.

Signs and Symptoms of Drink Tampering

Symptoms can include sudden dizziness, unsteadiness on the feet, nausea, and memory loss. Effects may appear within five to 30 minutes and can last up to 12 hours in some cases. McGuinness said Durty Nelly's takes these incidents very seriously and he is proud of how his team responded to keep patrons safe. The Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia said drink tampering can happen at festivals, events, house parties, restaurants, bars, and even on dates.

Natasha Chestnut, RANS executive director, said the fault lies with the person who tampers with a drink. She called it a criminal offence and absolutely appalling behavior. Chestnut said establishments have policies and protocols to combat the problem, including signage about warning signs and having test strips or Narcan available. She strongly encourages patrons to prioritize their own safety by never accepting a drink from someone they do not know and never leaving a drink unattended.

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Student Perspectives on Drink Safety

Chestnut said the issue has always existed but is hard to quantify because substances like GHB, Rohypnol, and ketamine metabolize quickly and may not remain in the bloodstream long enough for formal testing. Students at Dalhousie University said they know people with first-hand experience. Sophia Tallboy said it happens a lot and she could name three or four friends who went through it.

Nate Fisher, another Dalhousie student, said seeing friends walk around with open drinks is not what anyone wants to see happen. Cromwell reminded the public that police are always available to investigate, even if someone thinks a report may not be worth making the next day. He encouraged anyone affected to come forward so officers can investigate and help prevent future incidents.