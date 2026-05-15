Halifax Alehouse Bouncers Told Not to Be 'Hands On' Before Fatal Assault

Documents obtained by CBC News show that Halifax Alehouse bouncers were instructed to refrain from being 'hands on' before one of them killed a man on Christmas Eve 2022. The investigation also looked into three other alleged assaults involving Alehouse bouncers earlier that year. Nova Scotia does not have any regulations for bouncers, and the provincial government has proposed new rules for them, but loved ones who've lost family members to bar violence are fighting for change.

Halifax Alehouse bouncers were told to refrain from being 'hands on' before one of them killed a man on Christmas Eve 2022, according to documents obtained by CBC News.

The documents, many of which are redacted, are from an investigation conducted by Nova Scotia’s alcohol, gaming, fuel and tobacco division and were obtained through a freedom of information request. The investigation also looked into three other alleged assaults involving Alehouse bouncers earlier that year. An email exchange between provincial investigators in the days following Sawyer’s death indicated bouncers at the Alehouse had previously been told to not put their hands on patrons.

The results of the investigations were not made public because the Alehouse’s owners reached a settlement with the division. Nova Scotia does not have any regulations for bouncers, and legislation proposed more than a decade ago to regulate bar security was never proclaimed. The provincial government has proposed new rules for bouncers, but loved ones who've lost family members to bar violence are fighting for change





CBC / 🏆 32. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Halifax Alehouse Bouncers Not To Be 'Hands On' Fatal Assault Nova Scotia Regulations For Bouncers Proposed New Rules Bar Violence Loved Ones Who've Lost Family Members

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Godfather novel set for 2027 release, told from a woman’s point of view for the first time‘Connie’ will centre on the Corleone family member played by Talia Shire, sister of director Francis Ford Coppola

Read more »

Canadian Coast Guard’s newest, largest science vessel arrives in HalifaxThe new Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Naalak Nappaaluk is now in service, and officials celebrated the vessel’s dedication Tuesday in Halifax.

Read more »

Ottawa Rapid FC earn 3rd straight home win, blank Halifax Tides FCSadie Waite and Choo Hyojoo scored for Ottawa Rapid FC in a 2-0 win over the visiting Halifax Tides FC in Northern Super League play on Wednesday.

Read more »

Toronto Rock and Halifax Thunderbirds meet in all-Canadian NLL finalIt’s the league’s first all-Canadian final since 2015

Read more »