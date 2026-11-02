Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

Rep. Haley Stevens endorses Republican Mike Rogers in the tight Michigan Senate race against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, drawing sharp criticism from party leadership.

Detroit, Michigan - In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party, former U.S. House Representative Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers on Sunday, November 1, 2026. This dramatic endorsement comes with fewer than forty-eight hours remaining before the midterm elections, a contest that could determine which party controls the United States Senate. Stevens, a longtime Detroit resident, was pictured outside Perfecting Church in Detroit attending a service with Rogers, just hours after the announcement. Her decision has been met with immediate and fierce rebuke from both state and national Democratic leaders.

Democratic Outrage Over Endorsement

The backlash was swift and severe. Michelle Taylor, a resident who had previously supported Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in the primary, described Stevens' actions as a slap in the face to Democrats. Taylor, who was waiting to hear El-Sayed speak at the church event, shook her head while reviewing the social media post announcing the endorsement. She emphasized that Stevens' choice was driven by ego rather than party loyalty. The Democratic National Committee and Michigan state party officials quickly distanced themselves from Stevens, labeling the endorsement as a betrayal of party principles during a critical election cycle.

Also read Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's party primary challenger endorses his GOP rival

Stevens had previously been a primary opponent of El-Sayed. Her support for the Republican candidate, who is backed by President Donald Trump, signals a deep fracture within the local Democratic base. Political analysts suggest that this public rift may confuse voters and depress turnout among traditional Democratic supporters in the region. The endorsement highlights the intense pressure facing moderate Democrats in swing districts as they navigate the polarized political landscape of the 2026 midterms.

Senate Majority on the Line

The Michigan Senate race is widely viewed as one of the most crucial contests in the election. Polling data indicates that Democrats are favored to take control of the House of Representatives, with a net gain of just three seats sufficient to secure a majority. However, the composition of the Senate remains unclear. Some polls suggest that a net gain of four seats could hand the Democrats control of the upper chamber, a outcome that would significantly limit President Trump's ability to use executive orders for the remainder of his term.

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Winning the Michigan seat is essential for Democrats to achieve that four-seat gain. The race is incredibly tight, with both campaigns investing heavily in ground operations and advertising. Republicans are betting that the Democratic infighting, exemplified by Stevens' endorsement, will energize their base and persuade undecided voters to support Rogers. Conversely, Democrats hope to unify behind El-Sayed to overcome the early deficit created by the primary split. The outcome will likely depend on last-minute mobilization efforts in Detroit and other key urban centers.

Trade War Impacts Michigan Economy

Beyond internal party politics, the race has become a referendum on President Trump's trade policies, particularly his ongoing tariff war with Canada. The economies of Michigan and Canada are deeply integrated, with the auto industry relying heavily on cross-border supply chains. Trump has imposed a twenty-five percent tariff on vehicles finished in Canada, a move that has caused significant economic pain for Michigan manufacturers and workers. There are also threats to increase this tariff to fifty percent in the coming year, adding uncertainty to business planning.

The Detroit Regional Chamber has repeatedly warned that the tariff battle hurts both sides of the border. Multiple polls show that most Michiganders, regardless of their political affiliation, disapprove of Trump's aggressive trade stance against Canada. The controversy was severe enough that Republican candidate Mike Rogers distanced himself from the President in a campaign ad. In the advertisement, Rogers is seen drinking a Labatt's beer and stating that Canada is not America's enemy, an attempt to reassure voters worried about the economic fallout.

Bridge Closures and Voter Sentiment

Another major issue in the campaign is the Trump administration's decision to hold open the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. This delay has been a high-profile symbol of the strained relationship between the two nations. Additionally, the drop in Canadian visitors to Michigan, driven by anti-Canada rhetoric from the White House, has hurt local tourism businesses. These factors have created a complex environment for voters who want strong trade policies but also fear economic instability.

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Christopher Sands, director of Johns Hopkins University's Center for Canadian Studies, noted that Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is facing an othering strategy. Rogers has attempted to tie El-Sayed to foreign influences, citing his parents and previous controversial comments. In response, El-Sayed has condemned Rogers for his corporate ties and legislative record, linking the Republican to Trump's unpopular policies. Despite these attacks, Rogers maintains that the trade war with Canada is nonsensical and harmful to Michigan jobs.

Republican Cautious Optimism

On the Republican side, there is a sense of cautious optimism. Chris Vitale, a council member for the City of St. Clair Shores and a former autoworker, supports Rogers but expressed frustration with the Canada tariffs. Vitale argues that the Trump administration needs stronger trade policies regarding Mexico and China, but acknowledges that Canada is different. He hopes that the Democratic infighting will bring more voters to the Republican ballot, stating that recent events have gone Mike's way. Vitale, who feels cautious optimism, believes Rogers is in a good position to win, provided he can navigate the trade tensions without alienating pro-Canadian voters.