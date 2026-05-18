A Haitian-flagged ship carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico and Uruguay has arrived in Havana. The aid includes food and hygiene items, and it will be distributed with utmost responsibility and respect to alleviate food and supply shortages in Cuba, which are exacerbated by the tightening of a U.S. blockade and the invasion of Venezuela by the U.S., halting critical oil shipments.

A ship laden with humanitarian aid from the governments of Mexico and Urugay arrived in Havana on Monday, aiding Cuba 's spiraling crises after the U.S. invaded Venezuela and imposed tariff threats on oil exports to the island.

The ship includes food and hygiene items, and the aid will prioritize children, the elderly, and vulnerable families. Cuba's economic and electric crises have deepened this year, with a severe gas shortage and widespread blackouts across the island. The aid comes at a critical time, alleviating food and supply shortages





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Cuba Humanitarian Aid Mexico Uruguay Economic Crises Electric Crises U.S. Blockade Venezuela Aid Distribution Vulnerable Families

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