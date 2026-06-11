Haiti Forced to Change Kit Design for World Cup Opener

Haiti's football team has been forced to change their kit design just days before their World Cup opener against Scotland due to a failure to comply with Fifa rules. The team's shirt, depicting a war scene, was deemed to contain political messages and had to be modified.

Steve Sutcliffe - BBC Sport journalist Haiti have been forced to change their kit design just days before their World Cup opener against Scotland after their shirt, depicting a war scene, failed to comply with Fifa rules.

An illustration of the Battle of Vertieres in 1803, which secured Haiti's independence, with the country's flag had been embedded on the shirts worn in both of their pre-tournament friendlies. However, equipment regulations set out by the world governing body prohibits the use of any 'political, religious, or personal messages or slogans' on kit.

In a statement, Colombian manufacturer Saeta said its original design 'was a tribute to the men and women who contribute every day to Haiti's future' and 'was not intended as a political statement'. It added: 'Fifa determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulations and ultimately requested modifications to the design.

' While this interpretation differed from our intention, Saeta respected the process and implemented the final requirements communicated by Fifa. Haiti begin their first World Cup campaign in 52 years against Scotland at Boston Stadium, Foxborough on Saturday evening (Sunday 02:00 BST). In their only previous World Cup appearance in 1974, Haiti lost all three group games and conceded 14 goals





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Haiti World Cup Kit Design Fifa Rules Battle Of Vertieres Saeta Equipment Regulations Political Messages World Governing Body

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