Hailey Van Lith Signs Developmental Contract with Connecticut Sun After Being Waived

Hailey Van Lith has signed a developmental player contract with the Connecticut Sun just two days after being waived. The move allows her to stay in Connecticut under the WNBA's new CBA, which provides roster spots for young players. Van Lith, a former All-American, aims to develop with the Sun after a challenging rookie season.

Hailey Van Lith has signed a development player contract with the Connecticut Sun , the team announced Saturday, reversing her waiver just two days earlier. The unexpected move means the former college star will remain in Connecticut for the foreseeable future, with her contract structured under the WNBA 's new collective bargaining agreement provisions for developmental roster spots.

Sources told ESPN that while multiple teams expressed interest in Van Lith after she was waived, she ultimately decided that staying with the Sun offered the best environment for her immediate growth and long-term career aspirations. Under the revised CBA, each team is permitted to carry up to two players with fewer than four years of service on developmental contracts.

These players are eligible to participate in a maximum of 12 regular-season games - or, if the season length is extended, 25% of the schedule, whichever is greater. The annual base salary for such contracts is set at $750 multiplied by the number of weeks in the regular season, with additional compensation for active game bonuses. For Van Lith, this provides a stable platform to continue her professional development after a tumultuous rookie year.

Van Lith's journey to the WNBA has been marked by success at the collegiate level and early challenges as a professional. Drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Sky in 2025, she averaged 3.5 points and 12.4 minutes per game, but an ankle injury limited her to just 29 appearances. After being waived by the Sky early in the 2025 season, she was claimed off waivers by the Sun in early May.

In her limited action with Connecticut, she posted averages of 8.1 points and 2.2 assists while making three starts for the 1-8 squad. At the college level, Van Lith was a three-time All-American and the Big 12 Player of the Year, with standout seasons at Louisville, LSU, and TCU. Analysts note that Van Lith's decision to remain with Connecticut reflects a growing trend among young players to prioritize stability and developmental systems over immediate playing time elsewhere.

The Sun, despite their slow start to the season, have invested heavily in player development and possess a strong coaching staff that could help Van Lith refine her game. With the developmental contract allowing her to practice with the team and suit up for a limited number of games, Van Lith has a unique opportunity to adjust to the professional pace without the pressure of a full-season commitment.

The signing also underscores the Sun's strategy of securing young talent through the new CBA mechanism, potentially locking in future core players. Van Lith's blend of experience and potential makes her a valuable asset, and the team is clearly willing to be patient with her recovery and adaptation. For Van Lith, this contract provides not only financial security but also a proving ground to demonstrate she can translate her college dominance into consistent WNBA production.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on how she capitalizes on this second chance in Connecticut





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