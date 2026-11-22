The Montreal Canadiens have acquired former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin in a blockbuster trade. Detroit receives Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, prospect Michael Hage and multiple draft picks.

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin in a blockbuster trade, ending a months-long saga after his public trade request.

The move completes a 12-season run for Larkin with his hometown team. Detroit receives Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, prospect Michael Hage, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2028 fourth-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick. The deal reshapes both rosters as Montreal adds a proven top-line centre and Detroit continues its rebuild with young talent and draft capital.

Also read Red Wings Trade Dylan Larkin to Canadiens

Larkin Stripped of Red Wings Captaincy

The Waterford, Michigan native was stripped of the Red Wings captaincy, a distinction he earned in 2021, before training camp. He then endured an awkward start to the season that saw him booed on his home ice. Larkin held a full no-trade clause and initially told the Red Wings he would only accept a deal to the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights.

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He later expanded his list to 10 teams, but stepped away from the team and was subsequently suspended on Oct. 29. He has not played since. The 30-year-old centre is in the fourth season of an eight-year, $69.2 million contract that carries a cap hit of $8.7 million. He had played his entire career in Detroit prior to the trade and has one goal and one assist in six games so far this season.

The awkwardness of Larkin's public trade request was apparent throughout the early part of the season. He was the first star in a game against the Ottawa Senators in Detroit on Oct. 6, but was met with a mixed reaction of cheers and boos at the time of the announcement.

"I'm trying to be a man and face it, and I understand why that's happening," Larkin told reporters. However, he did indicate he was surprised to hear boos from his home fans.

"It was interesting," Larkin said earlier this month. "I never would have imagined that in this building and in my career. They are passionate fans.

" Larkin declined to go into detail on the reason behind his trade request at the start of training camp but did say it was not an easy decision. Drafted 15th overall by the Red Wings in 2014, Larkin has 277 goals and 646 points in 814 career games. His best offensive season came during the 2022-23 campaign where he recorded 32 goals and 79 points in 80 games.

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Larkin International Honors with Team USA

He represented the Red Wings at the NHL All-Star Game three times in 2016, 2022, and 2023. Larkin helped the United States claim gold at The Winter Olympics in February, the country's first since 1980. He also represented his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off in a second-place finish in 2025. He represented the United States five times at the World Hockey Championship, winning bronze in 2015 and 2018.

The trade ends a months-long affair after Larkin's trade request became public in June. The cost for Montreal has been debated, with former NHL player Corrado saying: "When you want to bring in a player like Larkin, the cost has to hurt a bit.

Detroit Rebuild Gain Assets for Future

" Larkin's departure marks the end of an era in Detroit. He was the face of the franchise for years and a three-time All-Star. His production and leadership will be difficult to replace, but the Red Wings gain significant assets for the future. For Montreal, the acquisition signals a win-now move.

Larkin's speed, scoring ability and two-way play should provide an immediate boost. The Canadiens hope he can regain his form after a turbulent season and help push the team toward playoff contention.