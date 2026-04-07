Gym Under Fire After Telling Woman to Cover Up Workout Top for 'Safety'

A Brazilian woman was told to cover up her sports top at a gym due to the presence of married men, sparking outrage and an internal investigation. The incident highlights issues of gender bias and dress code enforcement.

You're on the list! Expect to receive your first email very soon! Join our newsletter for the best content. We value your inbox – it's 100% free, and you can unsubscribe anytime with one click. Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!\A Brazil ian woman has come forward with a story of alleged discrimination and embarrassment she experienced at a gym.

The woman, Poliana Frigi, reported that she was instructed by a gym employee to cover up her workout attire, specifically her sports top. The employee reportedly stated the request was for the woman’s “own safety” due to the presence of “married men” in the gym. This incident has ignited a wave of outrage and sparked an internal investigation by the gym, highlighting issues of gender bias and appropriate conduct in public spaces. Frigi described feeling shocked and uncomfortable, questioning the gym's focus on her clothing rather than addressing potential inappropriate behavior by others. She was wearing a sports top from a well-known fitness brand when the worker approached her, explained that some people had complained because the straps were too thin, and then asked if she had something to cover herself with, because there are married men here and it wouldn't look good for me, especially for my own safety. The incident took place at a John Boy Academia location, leaving Frigi feeling stressed and unwilling to return. She wasn't given the manager's contact information when she asked for it. This incident underscores a broader conversation about acceptable attire and the responsibility of businesses to create inclusive and respectful environments for all patrons.\The incident triggered further discussion, with a lawyer weighing in on the legality and ethical implications of the gym's actions. The lawyer explained that, generally, dress code regulations can be established in a specific location, provided that the rules are clearly communicated through service contracts or posted notices. However, in the absence of explicit rules, the “moral dress code” applies. This raises questions about how to interpret such codes and the potential for subjective application. The situation involving Poliana Frigi showcases the conflict between individual expression and the societal expectations placed on women's clothing, especially in environments where gender dynamics can become problematic. The lawyer pointed out that the problem isn't the woman. The problem is the behavior of others. The lawyer mentioned similar rules in other environments such as the judiciary and banks. The lack of specific dress code rules in the gym context emphasizes the need for clear guidelines to prevent discriminatory practices and promote a more respectful environment. The aftermath of the incident includes scrutiny of the gym's policies and procedures and raises serious questions about the gym's priorities and the rights of its members, and the lawyer's insight underscores the complexities of balancing personal expression with the need for a respectful environment, especially in settings lacking explicit dress code policies.\The lawyer highlighted the importance of clear communication of dress code policies, and the implications of the gym not having such policies in place or enforcing them in a discriminatory manner. The case is a good illustration of how unwritten rules can discriminate against women. The situation has intensified the public discourse surrounding gender bias and the treatment of women in public spaces, highlighting the need for businesses to re-evaluate their policies and create environments where all individuals feel safe and respected regardless of gender or personal choices. The incident is not an isolated one, but it has contributed to a larger discussion about women's autonomy over their bodies and how they choose to present themselves. The gym's response is an example of the ongoing issues of body-shaming and the objectification of women, further motivating the need for more inclusive and equitable practices. The focus needs to shift from policing women's appearance to encouraging responsible and respectful behavior from everyone





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Gym Dress Code Gender Bias Brazil Discrimination

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