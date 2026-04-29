Gutfeld Argues WHCD Shooter 'Heard Voices' of Left-Wing Rhetoric

Greg Gutfeld's analysis of the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, claiming the shooter was radicalized by liberal rhetoric, sparks debate on X and raises questions about media responsibility.

A segment from this week's broadcast featuring Greg Gutfeld is generating significant discussion on social media, particularly on the platform formerly known as Twitter, now X. The core of the conversation revolves around Gutfeld's analysis of the motivations behind the individual who attempted to attack attendees of the White House Correspondents' Dinner ( WHCD ).

Gutfeld directly attributes the actions of the shooter, at least in part, to the consistently harsh and inflammatory rhetoric directed at former President Donald Trump by figures across the political spectrum and within the media landscape. Following a comment by Jesse Watters suggesting the shooter didn't appear to be suffering from auditory hallucinations, Gutfeld countered with a provocative statement, identifying the 'voices' the shooter *did* hear.

He specifically named prominent Democratic politicians – Tim Walz, Ted Lieu, and Brandon Johnson – alongside media outlets like CNN, The View, and MSNBC, collectively referred to as 'MSNOW'. Gutfeld's argument isn't that these individuals directly instructed the shooter, but rather that their relentless and often hyperbolic condemnation of Trump created an ideological environment where such an act could be perceived as justifiable.

He posited that the attempted attack serves as a revealing example of how radicalization can occur, not through traditional means, but through the pervasive influence of what he terms 'liberal smugness'. He strongly encouraged viewers to examine the suspect's own writings, including his manifesto, asserting that the language and reasoning within mirrored the 'smarmy, sanctimonious, self-satisfied pronouncements' of the figures he named.

Gutfeld actively pushed back against the narrative portraying the suspect as mentally unstable, arguing that such a characterization absolves those whose rhetoric contributed to his worldview. He emphasized that the suspect wasn't acting randomly, but rather adhering to a logical, albeit distorted, framework. Expanding on this point, Gutfeld explained that the suspect operated under a filter that equated Trump with Hitler, leading to the conclusion that eliminating Trump was a moral imperative.

He argued that this internal consistency, driven by the acceptance of the 'Trump is Hitler' narrative, actually made the suspect 'the sanest one in the group' because he acted upon the beliefs consistently espoused by those he consumed media from. Once someone fully embraces this worldview, Gutfeld contends, rational persuasion becomes virtually impossible. He acknowledged the familiarity of this type of individual, someone convinced of their own righteousness and impervious to opposing viewpoints.

The segment has sparked debate about the responsibility of media and political figures in shaping public discourse and the potential consequences of extreme rhetoric. Some commentators have echoed Gutfeld's concerns, suggesting that the rush to dismiss the shooting as a hoax by certain segments of the left was a defensive mechanism to avoid confronting their own role in escalating tensions. Others have criticized Gutfeld's analysis as irresponsible and potentially inciting further violence.

A further, more controversial, element of the discussion involves a claim that violence is inherent within the Democratic ideology, drawing parallels to historical revolutions and uprisings. This assertion has been met with strong opposition and accusations of historical distortion





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