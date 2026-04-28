Gunman Wounds Several in Athens Social Security Office and Courthouse Shootings

An 89-year-old man opened fire at a social security office and a courthouse in central Athens, Greece, wounding multiple people. Police are searching for the suspect and investigating the motive behind the attacks. The gunman reportedly left documents at the courthouse explaining his actions.

Athens experienced a series of unsettling incidents on Tuesday as a gunman carried out shootings at both a social security office and a courthouse in the heart of the city.

Greek authorities confirmed that several individuals sustained injuries in these attacks, prompting a large-scale police operation to apprehend the perpetrator. Initial reports from Greek media outlets identified the suspect as an 89-year-old man, a detail that has added to the shock and bewilderment surrounding the events. The first incident unfolded at a social security office located in central Athens. According to police statements, the suspect, armed with a shotgun, opened fire, wounding an employee.

Law enforcement officers swiftly responded to the scene and provided immediate medical attention to the injured individual. However, before authorities could secure the area, the gunman managed to escape. The same individual is believed to have then targeted a court building in a different part of central Athens. Police reported that multiple people were wounded during the shooting on the ground floor of the courthouse.

Crucially, authorities recovered the shotgun used in the attacks, providing a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation. Dramatic footage broadcast by state broadcaster ERT depicted ambulance crews diligently transporting at least three injured individuals from the courthouse to waiting ambulances for further medical care. The motive behind these shootings remains unclear, and investigators are working to piece together the events that led to this violence.

ERT reported that the gunman, following the courthouse shooting, allegedly scattered envelopes containing documents on the floor, suggesting these documents held the key to understanding his actions and grievances. This detail points towards a potentially premeditated act driven by specific complaints or frustrations. Alexandros Varveris, the head of the National Social Security Fund (EFKA), provided a detailed account of the incident at the social security office.

He stated that the gunman entered the EFKA offices in the Kerameikos area and proceeded to the fourth floor. Varveris recounted that the gunman specifically called out to one employee, instructing them to duck for cover, before firing a shot that struck another employee in the leg. He emphasized that the gunman did not appear to have intentionally targeted the employee who was ultimately wounded.

The injured employee received immediate medical attention from police officers who applied a tourniquet to his leg at the scene before being transported to a hospital. Varveris also noted that the gunman was wearing a trench coat, cleverly concealing the shotgun beneath it. This series of events has understandably caused significant concern in Greece, a country where gun violence is comparatively rare. While firearm ownership is permitted, it is subject to strict regulations and controls.

The unusual nature of the perpetrator – an 89-year-old man – further complicates the understanding of the incident. The investigation is focusing on the documents left at the courthouse, hoping to uncover the gunman’s motivations and any potential connections to the social security system or the judicial process. The authorities are meticulously reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses to build a comprehensive picture of the events.

The incident has prompted a review of security protocols at both social security offices and courthouses across Athens, with a focus on enhancing protection for employees and the public. The Greek government has condemned the shootings and pledged to bring the perpetrator to justice. Elena Becatoros of The Associated Press contributed to this report. The focus now shifts to the suspect’s background, potential mental health issues, and any prior interactions with the authorities.

The recovery of the weapon and the examination of the documents are expected to provide crucial insights into the motive behind this shocking act of violence, and the nation awaits further details as the investigation progresses. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for violence even in societies with relatively low rates of gun crime, and underscores the importance of robust security measures and mental health support





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Gunman Wounds Several in Athens Social Security Office and Courthouse ShootingsAn 89-year-old man opened fire at a social security office and a courthouse in central Athens, Greece, wounding multiple people. Police are conducting a manhunt to locate the suspect and determine the motive behind the attacks. Gun violence is rare in Greece.

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