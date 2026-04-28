Gunman Wounds Several in Athens Social Security Office and Courthouse Shootings

An 89-year-old man opened fire at a social security office and a courthouse in central Athens, Greece, wounding multiple people. Police are conducting a manhunt to locate the suspect and determine the motive behind the attacks. Gun violence is rare in Greece.

Athens experienced a series of unsettling incidents on Tuesday as a gunman targeted both a social security office and a courthouse in the heart of the city, leaving several individuals injured.

Greek authorities swiftly launched a comprehensive police operation to apprehend the perpetrator, who, according to numerous Greek media outlets, is an 89-year-old man. The initial incident unfolded at a social security office located in central Athens. The suspect, reportedly armed with a shotgun, discharged the weapon, resulting in injuries to an employee of the office. Responding police officers immediately provided first aid to the wounded individual, however, the gunman managed to escape the scene before being apprehended.

The same individual is strongly suspected of being responsible for a subsequent shooting that occurred at a court building in Athens. This second attack took place on the ground floor of the courthouse, and again resulted in multiple people sustaining injuries. Law enforcement officials confirmed the recovery of the shotgun used in the attacks.

Dramatic footage broadcast by ERT News, the state broadcaster, depicted ambulance crews diligently transporting at least three injured individuals from the courthouse to awaiting ambulances for immediate medical attention. The scenes underscored the seriousness of the situation and the rapid response of emergency services. The motive behind these shootings remains currently unknown, and investigators are working tirelessly to establish the reasons for the attacks.

Preliminary reports from ERT News suggest that the gunman, following the shooting at the courthouse, scattered envelopes containing documents across the floor, apparently indicating that these documents were central to his actions and motivations. These documents are now being meticulously examined by investigators as a crucial part of the ongoing investigation. Gun violence is a relatively uncommon occurrence in Greece, a nation where firearm ownership is permitted but subject to stringent regulations and controls.

This rarity adds to the shock and concern surrounding these events. The Greek government has expressed its commitment to ensuring public safety and bringing the perpetrator to justice. The investigation is being led by experienced detectives, and all available resources are being deployed to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and piece together the sequence of events. The focus is not only on apprehending the suspect but also on understanding the underlying factors that may have contributed to these violent acts.

The incident has prompted a review of security protocols at government buildings and public institutions to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The authorities are urging anyone with information related to the shootings to come forward and assist with the investigation. The well-being of the injured individuals remains a top priority, and they are receiving the best possible medical care.

This event has undoubtedly shaken the sense of security within Athens and has prompted a national conversation about public safety and the potential need for enhanced security measures





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Greece Athens Shooting Gun Violence Social Security Courthouse Police Investigation Injuries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Accused gunman at correspondents' dinner was believed to be targeting top officials, Blanche saysWASHINGTON (AP) — The accused gunman who tried to storm the ballroom at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with guns and knives traveled across the country before the event and is believed to have been targeting members of the Trump

Read more »

Accused gunman at correspondents' dinner was likely targeting Trump and top officials, Blanche saysWASHINGTON (AP) — The accused gunman who tried to storm the ballroom at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with guns and knives traveled across the country before the event and is believed to have been targeting President Donald Tru

Read more »

Security Scare at White House Correspondents' Dinner; President Trump EvacuatedA security incident unfolded at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington D.C., leading to the evacuation of President Trump and Vice President Vance. A gunman opened fire, striking a Secret Service agent before being apprehended. The event occurred at the Washington Hilton, a location with a history of similar incidents.

Read more »

WATCH: Alleged gunman runs through venue at the White House Correspondents’DinnerA video posted by U.S. President Donald Trump shows an alleged gunman dashing past security barricades in a hotel lobby as a gala dinner honouring journalists got underway in Washington.

Read more »

Video shows suspect bolting past security checkpoint at White House Correspondents’ DinnerA video posted by U.S. President Donald Trump shows an alleged gunman dashing past security barricades in a hotel lobby as a gala dinner honouring journalists got underway in Washington.

Read more »

Russian drone attack wounds 14 while Ukrainian drones kill 2 in Russia-held areaA Russian drone attack before dawn on Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa wounded 14 people, including two children, authorities said Monday, in the latest barrage of civilian areas that have been a hallmark of Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Read more »