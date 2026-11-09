Krakow gunman who killed six in city square dies in hospital, police say

The 24-year-old far-right attacker who killed six people and wounded 15 in Krakow's main square died in hospital Monday as prosecutors investigated possible inspiration and how he obtained his weapons.

KRAKOW, Poland - The 24-year-old gunman with far-right views who killed six people and wounded 15 in a shooting in Krakow's main square died in the hospital on Monday morning, police said.

He died at 4:30 a.m. after being in critical condition since the attack and undergoing multiple operations. The attacker, wearing military-style clothing and a bulletproof vest, drove into the main square in Krakow's Old Town on Saturday and opened fire. The square is a major tourist destination in Poland's second-largest city, and several foreigners were among the dead and wounded.

Also read Shooting in Polish city of Krakow leaves 5 people dead and more than a dozen injured

Krakow Gunman Dies In Hospital

Police said the man, who has not yet been officially named, initially continued firing even after he was wounded by police officers. The police officer who ultimately stopped the attacker remains in a serious condition. Prosecutors said they are investigating whether the gunman was inspired by anyone or received help.

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Eryk Stasielak from the Krakow branch of the national prosecutor's office told the AP that investigators have secured his electronic devices and will try to open them to access their contents. Stasielak said prosecutors were also trying to understand how the attacker was able to come into possession of so many weapons and so much ammunition. He said it was too early to comment on the man's ideology and that several avenues were being investigated.

Autopsies of the victims were being conducted starting Monday, he said. Four women and two men were killed in the shooting. Three of the women and one of the men were Polish, authorities said. A man from the U.K. and a woman from Austria were also among the dead.

Victims Identified From Attack

Five foreigners are among the wounded, coming from the U.K., Portugal, Russia, Germany and Austria. Authorities said on Monday morning that all wounded were in stable condition. Authorities also found the bodies of the assailant's sister, mother and father at the man's family home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a city about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Krakow. They likely died from gunshot wounds.

On Sunday night, mourners laid candles and flowers alongside the bullet holes in Krakow after the city's central square turned into a site of bloodshed and grief. A woman with a dog was seen crying near the main square two days after the shooting on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. I come here so as not to get caught up in a spiral of fear and anxiety, resident Maciej Sikorski told The Associated Press from the square.

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Mourners Visit Main Square

In a situation like this, it's all too easy to stop living, to start being afraid instead, and just vegetate. That is something I really want to avoid. Prosecutors said Sunday they opened an investigation into the murder and attempted murder of numerous people, including police officers, with the act constituting a terrorist offense. The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to examine the gunman's background and the circumstances of the attack.