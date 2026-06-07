Gunman Opens Fire in Israel, Killing One and Wounding Several Others

A gunman in a car opened fire at three locations in Israel, killing one man and wounding several other people. The police killed the suspected gunman following a brief pursuit and recovered the firearm and vehicle used in the shootings.

Members of Israel 's ZAKA search and rescue emergency services inspected the vehicle of a victim in a suspected shooting attack in the town of Tzur Yitzhak in central Israel close to the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

A gunman in a car opened fire at three locations in Israel close to the border with the occupied West Bank on Sunday, killing one man and wounding several other people, Israeli authorities said. The police said they killed the suspected gunman following a brief pursuit and recovered the firearm and vehicle used in the shootings, which took place in and around Kochav Yair, inside Israel close to the West Bank city of Qalqilya.

A second suspect was later arrested after he made statements suggesting involvement in the attack, the police said, without giving details of his alleged role. He tried to assault officers with a glass bottle when he was arrested. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he praised the police officers for their actions.

President Isaac Herzog said he was shocked by the horrific terror attack and offered sympathy for the family of the slain victim and prayers for a swift recovery for the wounded. The man who was killed by the gunman was a 35-year-old civilian, Israel's ambulance service said five other people were wounded, two of them seriously, in drive-by shootings at three locations.

The gunman was identified by police as in his twenties and a resident of Tayibe, a nearby Israeli city mainly populated by Arab citizens of Israel. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Palestinian militant group Hamas praised the shootings but did not claim responsibility. Following the shootings, Israeli soldiers were deployed to one of the sites in central Israel and to a nearby Israeli settlement in the West Bank, the military said in a statement.

Hardline Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for a profound change among Israeli Arabs, who comprise around 20 per cent of Israel's population. He said a dangerous and extremist breeding ground for terrorism is growing that seeks to destroy the State of Israel





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Gunman Shooting Attack West Bank Terrorism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arab attacker opens fire in central Israel, killing 1 and wounding 5TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A Palestinian man with Israeli citizenship went on a shooting rampage in several towns in central Israel on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five others, according to Israeli police. The attacker was killed by police.

Read more »

Arab attacker opens fire in central Israel, killing 1 and wounding 5TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A Palestinian man with Israeli citizenship went on a shooting rampage in several towns in central Israel on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five others, according to Israeli police. The attacker was killed by police.

Read more »

Arab attacker opens fire in central Israel, killing 1 and wounding 5A Palestinian man with Israeli citizenship went on a shooting rampage in several towns in central Israel on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five others, according to Israeli police. The attacker was killed by police.

Read more »

Arab attacker opens fire in central Israel, killing 1 and wounding 5A Palestinian man with Israeli citizenship went on a shooting rampage in several towns in central Israel on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five others, according to Israeli police. The attacker was killed by police.

Read more »