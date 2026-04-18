Gunman Kills Six, Takes Hostages in Kyiv Supermarket Siege; Perpetrator Neutralized by Police

A gunman armed with an automatic weapon killed six people and held hostages inside a Kyiv supermarket before being shot and killed by police. The 58-year-old assailant, born in Russia, had a criminal record and a history of living in eastern Ukraine. The SBU has classified the incident as an act of terrorism as investigations into the motive continue.

A shocking act of violence unfolded in Kyiv on Saturday when a gunman, armed with an automatic weapon, tragically killed six individuals and took hostages inside a supermarket. The 58-year-old assailant, who authorities stated was born in Russia and had a criminal record, was eventually neutralized by police after a tense standoff.

At least fourteen people were injured during the incident and subsequently transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking through a video address, confirmed the grim toll and provided details about the perpetrator. He stated that the attacker had tragically killed one hostage and four individuals on the street, with another woman succumbing to her injuries in the hospital. Zelenskyy also revealed that the gunman had set fire to an apartment prior to the shooting spree.

He emphasized that the attacker had resided in the Donetsk region for a significant period and was born in Russia, as investigations commenced to ascertain a motive behind this unprecedented act of violence in wartime Kyiv.

The location of the mass shooting, a busy central district, saw bodies lying on the street while terrified bystanders sought safety, a harrowing scene witnessed by an Associated Press reporter.

The intervention by Ukraine's special tactical police units followed failed attempts to engage the gunman through negotiation. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko described the prolonged standoff, during which a negotiator, equipped with body armor, made repeated pleas over a loudspeaker for the hostages' release. The gunman, who reportedly possessed a valid weapons permit, remained unresponsive.

The SBU, Ukraine's security service, has officially classified the incident as an act of terrorism.

Residents in the Holosiivskyi district, where the shooting occurred, expressed disbelief, with one neighbor describing the attacker as an educated and refined man, making his violent actions all the more unexpected. He was known to live alone and kept to himself.

The perpetrator, whose identity has not yet been officially released by police, had a history of criminal activity. His previous residence in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, coupled with his Russian birthplace, are key aspects being examined by investigators. The circumstances surrounding his acquisition of the firearm are also under scrutiny.

The Interior Minister elaborated on the challenges faced by law enforcement, including attempts to provide medical aid to a wounded individual inside the store. The prolonged silence from the gunman ultimately necessitated the tactical operation to end the siege and neutralize the threat.

The event serves as a stark reminder of the multifaceted challenges Ukraine faces, even within its capital city, amidst the ongoing conflict. The psychological toll on the residents of Kyiv, already grappling with the realities of war, is undeniable following this violent episode





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