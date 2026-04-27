Gunfire Erupts at White House Correspondents’ Dinner; President Trump Evacuated

Shots were fired during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, prompting the immediate evacuation of President Trump. A suspect was apprehended by the Secret Service. CBC’s Paul Hunter reports from the scene.

The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner was dramatically interrupted on Saturday night by gunfire within the hotel hosting the event. The incident unfolded while President Donald Trump was addressing a room filled with journalists, sending shockwaves through the gathering and prompting a swift response from the Secret Service .

Initial reports indicate an armed individual was neutralized by Secret Service personnel, and President Trump was immediately evacuated from the ballroom. Thankfully, the President was unharmed during the ordeal. The atmosphere inside the ballroom immediately shifted from one of convivial, albeit often pointed, humor to one of sheer panic and confusion. CBC’s senior Washington correspondent, Paul Hunter, who was present at the dinner, described the scene as chaotic.

He recounted the sudden eruption of sound, the immediate reaction of security personnel, and the scramble for safety as attendees attempted to understand what was happening. Hunter noted the palpable fear that gripped the room, compounded by the realization that this event may represent the third attempt on President Trump’s life, a claim that is currently under investigation by authorities. The incident raises serious questions about security protocols surrounding presidential events and the escalating threats faced by high-profile political figures.

The Secret Service’s quick action is being lauded, but a thorough review of security measures is expected to follow. The event, traditionally a lighthearted affair where the press and the President engage in a playful exchange of jabs, was instantly transformed into a scene of potential tragedy. The investigation is currently being led by the FBI, with acting Attorney General Todd Blanche overseeing the process.

FBI Director Kash Patel was reportedly present at the dinner and immediately involved in coordinating the response. Authorities are working to determine the identity of the shooter, their motives, and whether they acted alone or as part of a larger conspiracy. The incident has already sparked a national debate about gun control, political violence, and the increasingly polarized climate in the United States.

Law enforcement officials are urging calm while they gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to the shooting. The White House has released a statement thanking the Secret Service for their bravery and professionalism, and reaffirming the President’s commitment to serving the American people. The statement also emphasized the importance of unity and resilience in the face of adversity.

The incident is likely to have a lasting impact on the relationship between the White House and the press corps, and could lead to significant changes in the way future events are secured. The focus now shifts to ensuring the safety and security of all those involved, and bringing the perpetrator, or perpetrators, to justice.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that exist even in the most heavily guarded environments, and the ever-present threat of violence in today’s world. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities continue their work. The nation awaits answers and seeks to understand the full scope of this disturbing event





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump White House Correspondents’ Dinner Secret Service Shooting FBI Political Violence Security Breach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump to Attend White House Correspondents' Dinner for First Time as PresidentPresident Trump is expected to attend the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, marking his first appearance as president and potentially highlighting the ongoing tension between his administration and the press. The event raises ethical questions about journalists socializing with those they cover, and features mentalist Oz Pearlman as entertainment.

Read more »

Trump evacuated after security incident at White House correspondents dinner; no sign of injuriesU.S. President Donald Trump and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after an unspecified threat. There did not immediately appear to be any injuries.

Read more »

Loud Noise Causes Scramble at White House Correspondents' DinnerU.S. President Donald Trump and other attendees took cover at the White House Correspondents' Dinner after a loud noise, prompting a swift response from Secret Service agents who briefly evacuated the President. The event was temporarily halted but is expected to resume.

Read more »

Trump Evacuated to a Holding Room After Shots Fired at White House Correspondents Association Dinner'Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended.'

Read more »

Trump unharmed after shots fired at White House Correspondents’ dinnerLaw enforcement searched the home of the 31-year-old from California who was arrested at the scene

Read more »

Dana White reacts to White House shooting scare: 'It was f---ing awesome'UFC CEO Dana White had a “unique” experience at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday.

Read more »