Nine gun control advocacy groups say the Carney government has failed to implement key firearms commitments, including protection order regulations, a large-capacity magazine ban and RCMP classification of new models.

Several gun control advocacy groups say Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has failed to deliver on key firearms commitments as the anniversary of the 1989 Montreal massacre approaches.

Groups Assess Gun Control Failures

In a report card style assessment, PolySeSouvient and eight other groups say Ottawa still has work to do on preventing intimate partner gun violence, banning large capacity magazines and ensuring the RCMP classifies new firearm models. The assessment is endorsed by PolySeSouvient, the Polytechnique Student Association, Angie's Angels, the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountabilities, Danforth Families for Safer Communities, Dawson Families for Gun Control, Doctors for Protection Against Guns, the Quebec City mosque and the NOT_HERE student coalition.

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PolySeSouvient was formed after a gunman killed 14 women on Dec. 6, 1989, at Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal. The groups acknowledge the Liberals have implemented a buyback program for banned firearms the government says are fit only for the battlefield. But they point out that only half of the anticipated number of banned guns were reported by owners. Just under half of the 136,000 firearms the government budgeted to buy back were declared by owners for compensation and collection.

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The federal firearm compensation program for individuals accepted declarations from owners of banned guns from mid January through the end of March. The groups say declarations are not surrenders, and the number actually collected is not known. The groups also say the SKS rifle, which has been used in police killings and other high profile shootings, remains available to purchase.

SKS Rifle Ban Remains Incomplete

They say the fact the SKS is legal to own or buy means the ban on assault style weapons remains incomplete. PolySeSouvient has called on the government to impose an immediate ban on new sales of the SKS, to remove modern assault style versions from circulation and to implement a voluntary buyback of older models. It calls for an exemption for Indigenous hunters who use the SKS mainly to hunt for food.

Legislation that received royal assent in December 2023 opens the door to making anyone subject to a protection order ineligible to hold a firearms licence while the order is in effect. The provision is intended to quickly remove firearms from the hands of abusers when they are often the most dangerous. The government says the term protection order has to be defined in regulation and record keeping and reporting requirements must be brought into force to fully implement the changes.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said earlier this year the government hoped to have the regulations in place by late September. Carney's Liberals promised in the last general election campaign to require the permanent alteration of large capacity firearm magazines so they can never hold more than five rounds again, and to prohibit the sale and transfer of magazines capable of holding more than the legally permitted number of rounds.

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Firearm Classification System Review Delays

Last December, Anandasangaree announced an overarching review of the firearm classification system which he said would take a broad view of the legal framework for firearms, devices, magazines and ammunition to modernize the regime. Carney also promised to introduce legislation creating a pre authorization system to ensure the classification of new firearm models entering the market is determined by the RCMP, not the gun industry.

The assessment says there has been no perceptible progress on this element since draft regulations were published under the Trudeau Liberals in December 2024. Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed approximately 2,500 types of guns on the basis they are intended for war, not hunting or sport shooting. Conservative MPs and some gun owners have vehemently opposed the Liberals efforts to ban certain firearms as an attack on law abiding citizens.

Anandasangaree has said the broad review of the firearms classification regime will involve consultations with First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities, including on the SKS, to ensure Indigenous perspectives and traditions are an active part of the process. Public Safety Canada said in October that members of the Firearms Classification Technical Advisory Group, appointed to support the classification review, would be meeting for the first time later this fall.

The assessment concludes that most of the Carney government's commitments on gun control have not been delivered. The groups say the government must move faster on the measures it promised if it wants to meet its own goals on public safety.