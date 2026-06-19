Gulf Airlines Near Pre-War Flight Levels as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Boosts Outlook

Major Gulf carriers have recovered to around 80-90% of pre-conflict flight volumes following an interim U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement, though European safety warnings remain as the region pushes to restore its role as a global aviation hub.

The Middle East, home to some of the world's leading airlines, has seen its aviation networks severely disrupted by the recent Iran conflict. Iranian missile and drone attacks periodically shut airports and forced the redrawing of flight routes across the Gulf region.

Data from Flightradar24.com indicates that flight volumes by major Gulf carriers have recovered to approximately 82% of the levels recorded on February 27, the day before the war began. Gulf Air and Kuwait Airways have recently exceeded 100% of that benchmark, while the largest carriers-Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad-are operating at or near 90% of their pre-war capacity. Etihad and Qatar Airways had dropped to just 40-50% of normal activity a month ago.

Emirates, having invested significantly to maintain operations, has remained higher for longer. A potential turning point arrived with an interim agreement signed by the U.S. and Iran to end the nearly four-month conflict, with ceasefire implementation discussions scheduled for Friday. Aviation analysts suggest that the cessation of hostilities would allow for the full reopening of regional airspace, enabling Gulf carriers to resume complete operations.

James Halstead, managing partner at Aviation Strategy, noted that a return to normal conditions would likely see these airlines revert to their previous robust activities. Drone attacks during the conflict repeatedly forced Gulf-bound flights to divert, raising safety concerns for passengers and crew and limiting routes to a handful of safe corridors.

Consequently, European and Asian carriers largely halted flights to the region, with many travel warnings still active. However, Australia relaxed its travel advice for several Middle Eastern countries this week, providing a boost for transit hubs. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has maintained its warning against flying to the region due to conflict-related risks.

EASA told Reuters it will consider recent developments when reassessing its conflict-zone warning, which remains valid until June 24, but emphasized it is still too early to determine whether the de-escalation will lead to a sustained reduction in risks to civil aviation. The oil-rich Gulf region has invested heavily in recent years to strengthen its position as a global transport and tourism hub, with massive spending on airports, hotels, and events.

A full reopening of the skies is expected to further boost Gulf economies. Emirates CEO Tim Clark stated that the carrier would focus on reassuring travelers about safety and reliability. According to Flightradar24.com, Emirates is currently at 86% of its pre-conflict flight volume. Etihad is offering visitors to Abu Dhabi complimentary medical travel insurance from July through December.

Gulf Air and Etihad operate at 93% of their February levels, while Kuwait Airways and Qatar Airways have reached 86% and 87%, respectively. Smaller carriers like Air Arabia and Flydubai are lower, at 75% and 57% of pre-war levels. The conflict's impact extended beyond the Gulf. Soaring jet fuel prices, now easing, squeezed carriers without oil hedges, schedules were disrupted across Europe and Asia, and airlines warehoused jets or operated lengthy "flights to nowhere" to reposition aircraft.

This month, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), representing over 370 airlines accounting for about 85% of global air traffic, nearly halved its 2026 profit forecast for the industry due to the Iran war. IATA now expects a combined net profit of $23 billion, well below a previous projection of $41 billion and down from $45 billion in 2025. The report was compiled by Alessandro Parodi and Adam Jourdan, with additional reporting by Federico Maccioni and editing by Susan Fenton





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