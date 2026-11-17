A Guinea court sentenced 22 former local officials and 202 miners to prison for illegal gold mining in Siguiri, part of a crackdown that has sparked deadly clashes and sent tens of thousands fleeing into Mali.

A court in Guinea has sentenced 22 former local officials and 202 miners to prison over illegal gold mining in the country's northeast, the latest step in a crackdown that has sparked deadly clashes and sent tens of thousands of people fleeing into neighboring Mali.

The Court for the Repression of Economic and Financial Offenses in Conakry, Guinea's capital, handed down the sentences on Monday. The 22 former officials from Siguiri, a major gold-producing area near Guinea's border with Mali, each received two years in prison for complicity in environmental degradation, destruction and water pollution. Each of those former officials was also fined 10 million Guinean francs, about $1,120.

Also read Catherine Herridge Faces Supreme Court Decision on Reporter Source Privilege

Illegal Miners Face Three-Year Prison Sentences

The 202 illegal miners, who included several foreign nationals, received three-year prison sentences on the same charges, in addition to illegal mining. The miners were ordered to pay a combined fine of 10 billion Guinean francs, about $1.1 million. The court also banned the foreign nationals involved in the case from Guinean territory for 10 years. The 224 defendants sentenced on Monday were among more than 1,200 people arrested in Siguiri earlier this month on suspicion of illegal gold mining.

Advertisement

The government announced a crackdown on unauthorized gold mining earlier this month, saying it aims to curb environmental damage. Authorities cited the destruction of farmland by heavy machinery and the pollution of rivers by chemicals. The enforcement of restrictions on gold mining in northeastern Guinea killed 10 people and injured 13 others, according to reports linked to the crackdown. Unauthorized gold mining has been the livelihood of more than 300,000 people in Guinea, according to the U.N.

Environment Program. Guinea's gold mines have long attracted workers from across West Africa. The crackdown has sent tens of thousands of miners and their families fleeing into neighboring Mali, according to Malian authorities. Many of those fleeing are originally from Burkina Faso.

Government Crackdown Sparks Tens Of Thousands Fleeing

The case reflects the scale of Guinea's informal gold sector and the heavy economic dependence of local communities on mining. Siguiri, where the arrests took place, is a major gold-producing area near the border with Mali. The Conakry court's rulings combine prison terms, fines and immigration bans. The foreign nationals convicted in the case will be barred from Guinea for a decade after serving their sentences.

The government says its restrictions are needed to protect farmland and rivers from the effects of heavy machinery and chemical pollution. The crackdown has also raised tensions in mining communities. More than 200 people have now been sentenced in connection with the Siguiri arrests, while the total number of people detained earlier this month exceeded 1,200. The court proceedings took place in the capital rather than in the northeastern region where the arrests occurred.

Advertisement

Guinea's gold mines have drawn workers from across West Africa for years. The U.N. Environment Program estimate of more than 300,000 people relying on unauthorized gold mining underscores how deeply the activity is embedded in the region's economy.