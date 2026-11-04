Guelph Police Charge 12 After Unsanctioned Homecoming Party

Twelve people aged 17 to 21 face criminal charges after a chaotic unsanctioned street party during University of Guelph Homecoming weekend on September 26. Police say about 15,000 attended and responded to roughly 550 incidents citywide, including 250 tied to Homecoming.

Twelve people have been charged for their alleged roles in a chaotic, unsanctioned street party during the University of Guelph Homecoming weekend, Guelph Police Service announced on Wednesday.

The accused range in age from 17 to 21. Each faces charges of assault with a weapon, causing a disturbance and two counts of mischief. One man also faces an additional charge of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon. The charges stem from an out-of-control celebration on September 26 on Chancellor's Way in Guelph, Ontario.

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Police Deploy Specialized Units for 15,000 Attendees

Police believe approximately 15,000 people took part in the event. Officers responded to approximately 550 incidents throughout the city that day, including 250 calls directly related to Homecoming, police said. The sheer volume of disorder forced police to deploy specialized units to manage the situation and protect public safety.

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Videos circulated on social media showed party-goers throwing objects into crowds of people, young men climbing up the side of a building and police in tactical gear trying to quell the out-of-control event. Video stills from the street party were shared online. Several criminal charges were laid in the immediate aftermath. In the days that followed, police released images of multiple people they were trying to identify.

Police said information from the public played a crucial role in the arrests. Guelph Police Chief Gord Cobey made clear that large gatherings do not shield anyone from accountability. A crowd does not provide anonymity and it doesn't protect anyone from the consequences of their actions, Cobey said. If you endanger people, property or first responders, we will hold you accountable.

Investigation Continues as Police Seek 18 More Suspects

This isn't behaviour our community will look past, and the public's help has shown that. The investigation isn't over yet. Police are still trying to identify other people who may have been behaving dangerously during the gathering. According to the Guelph Police Service's website, 16 people have been identified so far, but authorities are still looking for the names of another 18 people.

Community members are encouraged to continue assisting law enforcement with any additional information they may have. The police service remains committed to holding all responsible parties accountable for their actions during the unsanctioned gathering.