Guatemalan Migrant Workers Esvin Marroquin and Carlos Cos Killed in Kingsville Crash

Two Guatemalan workers died in Kingsville on Oct 29. Coworkers fund repatriation while advocates demand better road safety and worker protections in Ontario.

Two migrant workers from Guatemala, Esvin Denilson Marroquin Ajpop and Carlos Roberto Cos Socoy, were killed in a traffic collision in Kingsville, Ontario. Friends and colleagues are now raising funds to repatriate their remains while advocating for systemic changes to protect vulnerable workers on rural roads.

Tragic Incident Claims Two Lives

Friends have identified the victims as Esvin Denilson Marroquin Ajpop and Carlos Roberto Cos Socoy, two young men from Guatemala who were struck by a vehicle on October 29. The fatal crash occurred on County Road 34 West, specifically between Olinda Side Road and County Road 18, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Police reports confirm that the two men, aged 25 and 27, were hit by a Jeep and despite immediate resuscitation efforts, were pronounced dead at the scene.

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Stephanie Garcia, a coworker who worked with both men seven days a week, described them as incredibly friendly and jolly individuals. She noted that the sudden loss has left the workplace in a state of shock and sadness, with employees struggling to process the tragic event. The community is now mourning the loss of two young lives cut short in a preventable accident.

Community Rises to Support Repatriation

Because their families in Guatemala relied on their financial support, coworkers and Human Resources staff are actively working to raise money to help with the repatriation of the bodies. A GoFundMe campaign was created with a specific goal of $16,000, a sum expected to cover all costs for sending both men home to be reunited with their families.

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As of Sunday afternoon, the online fundraiser had already received more than $8,000 in donations, demonstrating significant community support. Garcia expressed deep gratitude for the kindness shown, noting that the level of support exceeded their initial expectations. The company's HR team is currently in the process of reaching out directly to the families in Guatemala to coordinate these arrangements.

Despite the progress, Garcia emphasized that they will continue knocking on everyone's heart and spreading the word to ensure they reach their intended financial goal. The effort is driven by a desire to ensure that Esvin and Carlos can return to their loved ones despite the tragic circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Advocates Demand Systemic Safety Reforms

The deaths of the two workers have reignited urgent calls for better support and protection for migrant workers who are often forced to travel in dangerous circumstances. Syed Hussan, the Executive Director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, told CTV News that this incident marks the third fatal bike or pedestrian incident involving migrant workers in Ontario this year.

Hussan criticized the current situation, stating that this is not merely an issue of a bad driver but a result of interconnected policies that make workers precarious and, frankly, killable. The alliance has frequently advocated for more measures to protect those who are essential to the Canadian food system yet face significant risks while staying in the country.

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Living Conditions Force Nighttime Travel

Through consultations with migrant workers in the Niagara region, Hussan highlighted that many desire more inspections of their living conditions, greater access to labor rights, and improved public transit options. Workers often have varying work hours and reside in distant housing units, which forces them to go out late at night when visibility is poor.

Hussan explained that whether workers need to perform basic necessities or travel for other reasons, they must go out into the community on rural roads. Because they do not get paid enough to buy cars, they are often walking or biking late at night, a practice that has proven fatal for many.

Consulate Calls for Enhanced Road Safety

In response to the growing crisis, the Mexican consulate in Leamington urged pedestrians and cyclists to follow road safety protocols. The consulate noted that it recently held a quarterly meeting with local authorities where they agreed to reinforce a road safety strategy to prevent future accidents involving migrant workers.

The consulate specifically advised that pedestrians should wear reflective clothing on roads and highways without proper lighting. Additionally, they recommended that cyclists place lights on the front and back of their bikes to increase visibility. While hoping that provincial and federal governments will address this crisis, the alliance is also calling for a coroner's inquest into road deaths involving migrant workers to drive meaningful policy change.