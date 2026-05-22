Guardiola's Tactical Adaptations and Shift Away From Shot-Stoppers

Guardiola creates systems and tactics based on how he views football, but he also adapts to the players he has at his disposal. While many Premier League teams have replaced traditional shot-stoppers with impressive passers, City has started to see a reversal of this trend under Guardiola's guidance. Against high-pressing sides, City has built up short by asking midfielders such as Bernardo Silva and Rodri to pick up the ball directly from the goalkeeper.

Yet not all of them were planned long in advance. Yes, Guardiola creates systems and tactics based on how he views football, but they are also determined by the players he has at his disposal.

Shot-stoppers to ball-playing keepers and back When Guardiola took the City job, one of his first decisions was to oust fan favourite Joe Hart and instead play Claudio Bravo, then Ederson. Guardiola wanted a ball-playing goalkeeper - not common practice in the Premier League - and was criticised for it. By the early 2020s, most Premier League teams had replaced traditional shot-stoppers with impressive passers - with varying degrees of success.

Yet Guardiola has been at City so long, we have started to see a reversal of the trend. With the rise in man-to-man high pressing from goal-kicks, the risk associated with building out from the back is higher than before. Space for attacking sides is further up the pitch. At City, Ederson - a player who embodied Guardiola's tactics - was replaced by Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is a less capable passer.

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Erling Haaland - City's goalkeeper and main forward this season - are vastly different to those such as Manuel Neuer and Lionel Messi who Guardiola coached earlier in his career. Against high-pressing sides, City have - at times - still built up short by asking midfielders such as Bernardo Silva and Rodri to drop deep and pick up the ball directly from the goalkeeper.

It is reminiscent of five-a-side football - and a trend we might see others copy over the next few seasons. The upside of having an elite goalkeeper became - in City's mind - more valuable in tight games, and rivals have taken the same view.

Against Leeds' high press, to compensate for City's less technical keeper and central defenders compared to the likes of Ederson, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, Guardiola used Bernardo Silva and Rodri in centre-back positions from goal-kicks. City broke the record for Premier League points in 2018 - amassing 100 as Guardiola won the competition for the first time. Injuries to big-money signings left City without options at full-back early in the season, so Guardiola had to adapt.

Injuries to big-money signings left City without options at full-back early in the season, so Guardiola had to adapt





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Tactical Adaptations Shot-Stoppers To Ball-Playing Keepers Elite Goalkeepers Guardiola's Tactical Set-Ups Premier League Points Records High Pressing Build Up And Build Down Versatility Of Keepers And Defenders

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