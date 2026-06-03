Guardians Rally with Key Hits to Edge Yankees 9-4

The Cleveland Guardians secured a 9-4 win over the New York Yankees, powered by three doubles from José Ramírez and a two-run homer from Kyle Manzardo. Paul Goldschmidt homered for the Yankees, but Aaron Judge remained out with a rib injury.

In a high-scoring matchup at Yankee Stadium, the Cleveland Guardians overcame an early deficit to defeat the New York Yankees by a final score of 9-4 on Tuesday night.

The game featured several offensive explosions and notable injury news for the Yankees. José Ramírez spearheaded the Guardians' attack, breaking out of a recent slump by doubling in three consecutive at-bats. His timely hitting produced crucial runs, including the go-ahead RBI in the fifth inning against reliever Cam Schlittler. Ramírez's performance marked the fifth time in his career he has doubled three times in a game.

Kyle Manzardo provided early power with a two-run home run off Schlittler in the fourth inning, giving Cleveland a lead they would not relinquish. Rookie Travis Bazzana added a three-run double in the eighth off Camilo Doval to extend the advantage. Brayan Rocchio and Bazzana each contributed sacrifice flies as the Guardians tallied 12 hits, their highest run total since mid-May. For the Yankees, Paul Goldschmidt drove in all four runs, highlighted by a two-run homer in the third.

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak, as New York fell to just its second defeat in eight contests. The team played without star slugger Aaron Judge, who missed his first game of the season due to a bone bruise in his upper right rib causing shoulder pain. Judge underwent testing earlier in the day and was consulting with team doctors. Cleveland starter Joey Cantillo worked four innings, allowing four runs on six hits.

A bullpen effort led by winner Colin Holderman (4-1) limited the Yankees after the fifth. The series continues Wednesday with Gavin Williams (8-3, 3.07 ERA) set to start for Cleveland against Gerrit Cole (1-0, 0.00) for New York





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