The Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area sees its largest annual emissions spike in a decade as colder weather and policy rollbacks hinder climate goals.

Greenhouse gas emissions across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area experienced their most significant annual increase in at least ten years, a development that pushes the region further away from its established climate targets. According to a report released on Tuesday by The Atmospheric Fund, emissions rose by eight per cent from 2024 to 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year of growth.

Record Eissions Jump Linked To Weather

The primary drivers behind this dramatic shift were a colder winter season that increased demand for natural gas heating and an energy grid that relies more heavily on polluting sources. The eight per cent jump from 2024 to 2025 represents the largest annual increase recorded since tracking began in 2015, according to data provided by The Atmospheric Fund.

Also read Toronto-area emissions see largest rise in decade, setting back climate goals

Bryan Purcell, the agency's vice president of policy and programs, stated that this upward trend has moved the region significantly off track from any of the climate targets it previously set. He emphasized that the situation highlights an urgent need for strong action to bend the curve and return emissions to a downward trajectory.

Building Sector Leads Emissions Growth

The building sector, which accounts for nearly half of the region's total emissions, was the single largest contributor to this annual increase. Emissions from buildings rose by fifteen per cent annually, driven primarily by the burning of gas for heat and, to a lesser extent, by electricity consumption.

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Electricity-related building emissions specifically surged by twenty-six per cent, a figure the report attributes to Ontario's increasingly carbon-intensive power grid. Last year, nearly a fifth of the province's electricity was generated by fossil fuels, the highest proportion observed since the coal phaseout, as the government turned to gas to fill the gap left by nuclear reactors undergoing refurbishment.

Policy Rollbacks Hinder Progress

Despite these technological advancements and investments, government policy rollbacks are threatening to overshadow recent progress. Premier Doug Ford's administration has blocked Toronto and other municipalities from enforcing green building standards, siding with developers who argued that such requirements added unnecessary costs and complexity to construction projects.

Purcell noted that this regulatory change has set Toronto back approximately ten years regarding the efficiency and technology incorporated into new buildings. With municipalities stripped of the ability to mandate efficiency in new construction, officials are now turning their attention to existing homes and businesses as the primary avenue for reducing emissions.

Transportation And Future Outlook

Transportation, the second-largest source of emissions after buildings, saw a more modest increase of between one and three per cent across most of the region. This rise was driven by a growing number of cars on the road and a continued consumer preference for larger, less fuel-efficient vehicles, despite a steady increase in registered battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

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Purcell warned that policy uncertainty created new headwinds for the electric vehicle sector, particularly after the federal government cancelled its electric vehicle sales mandate earlier this year. Municipal support for charging networks could help restore consumer confidence, but the broader political landscape remains a significant barrier to consistent emission reductions.