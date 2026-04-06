GTCR Acquires LiveBarn for Over $400 Million in Sports Streaming Deal

U.S. private equity firm GTCR, LLC has acquired LiveBarn Inc., a Montreal-based company that live streams amateur and youth sports games, for over US$400 million. This deal highlights the growing investment in the sports technology sector.

GTCR , LLC, a U.S. private equity firm, has finalized an acquisition of LiveBarn Inc., a Montreal-based company specializing in live-streaming amateur and youth sports events across North America. The deal, valued at over US$400 million, marks a significant investment in the rapidly evolving sports technology sector and a strategic move by GTCR ’s newly formed platform, Ascent Sports Group.

Ascent Sports Group's inaugural deal involves acquiring LiveBarn as part of a broader strategy to capitalize on the fragmented market for technological solutions within the youth and amateur sports landscape. This transaction signifies growing interest and investment in the sector, fueled by increasing demand for accessible, high-quality streaming services for sports enthusiasts and families. The acquisition will allow for further expansion and development of LiveBarn's innovative platform and strengthen its foothold in the market. The transaction also underscores the overall momentum and investment in the sports technology space, with other companies in the sector, such as Sportlogiq, also attracting significant interest and acquisitions. A portion of the funding for this transaction was provided by Ares Management, a previous LiveBarn investor, who will continue to hold a stake in the company. Management also rolled over some equity in the deal. The investment bank Raymond James managed the transaction. Details on the specific financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. \LiveBarn’s automated system provides live streaming of games, leveraging a patented technology that uses multiple cameras positioned around playing surfaces. The system tracks the flow of action, similar to professional broadcasts, making games accessible to viewers regardless of their location. This technology, coupled with the company's business model, has enabled rapid expansion. LiveBarn provided cameras to venues at no cost in exchange for exclusive streaming rights, then charged subscription fees while sharing revenue with facility owners. This strategy proved especially valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing families to watch games remotely when in-person attendance was restricted. LiveBarn’s service offers more than just live streams; it includes features like play tracking and individual player performance breakdowns, which allow players and their families to analyze games and improve their skills. Players are also able to share short clips of their performances on social media, further extending the reach of the platform. LiveBarn has cameras installed at more than 4,000 playing surfaces in nearly every U.S. and Canadian state, province, and territory. This extensive coverage underlines the company’s broad reach within the amateur sports community and its success in establishing a strong presence in the market. \Farrel Miller, the founder of LiveBarn, will transition from his leadership role and join Ascent’s board of directors. Raymond Giroux, the company's chief operating officer and former National Hockey League defenseman, will succeed him as CEO. Miller, who previously founded JumpTV Inc., a pioneering internet live-streaming service, expressed his pride in building LiveBarn and his excitement to continue supporting the business and its mission. The transaction, which was first reported by the Globe and Mail, highlights a broader trend of mergers and acquisitions in the youth sports and sports technology markets. Montreal-based Sportlogiq Inc., which provides AI-driven analytics for NHL teams and broadcasters, was recently acquired by Teamworks. LiveBarn’s revenues were approximately $80 million when the deal was struck. LiveBarn has multiple brands, including GameOnStream, which streams hockey games in Ontario. BeTheBeast is the brand for basketball and volleyball games. MNHockey.TV is used for Minnesota high school hockey games. Ascent CEO Gary Swidler highlighted LiveBarn's strong presence in youth hockey, expressing excitement to enhance the digital experience for users. Previous investors included the investment firms of Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis and Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté, plus Philadelphia-based Susquehanna Growth Equity, Rho Canada and BDC Capital Growth Equity Partners. The acquisition of LiveBarn by Ascent Sports Group demonstrates the continued growth and investment opportunities within the sports technology sector. This deal will allow for further expansion and development of LiveBarn’s platform and strengthen its foothold in the market. The innovative platform provides live streaming of games and offers features such as play tracking, individual player performance breakdowns, and social media sharing to enhance the user experience





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