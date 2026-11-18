Grand Theft Auto VI arrives Nov. 19 after a 13-year wait, with an estimated 16 million copies already sold and one Alberta man who has booked two weeks off to play it.

Grand Theft Auto VI arrives Nov. 19 after a 13-year wait, bringing enormous hype and expectations for what could be the biggest video game release in history.

Massive Sales Record Before Launch

An estimated 16 million copies have already been sold for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. That has generated more than $1.5 billion in revenue before the game is even released. The scale of the launch has fans planning far ahead. One Alberta man, Rob Crane, has already cleared his calendar for the release and the two weeks that follow.

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Crane, who lives in Red Deer, Alta. , told CTV News he knows exactly what he will be doing on Nov. 19 and every day afterward. Every hour he is awake will be uninterrupted. The preparations began with booking time off from work.

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Crane said he raised the issue last year when he was first hired. He recalled telling his employer, I was like, hey, come November, this time frame, I am going to be off. He successfully secured 14 vacation days. He said the goal is simple: That way I can get as much immersive gameplay as I can.

But he did not stop at arranging time away from work. Crane lives with his girlfriend of several years, Jessica Dirkson. As he did with his employer, he laid out what he needed this November up front. One of my things is like, look, you are a book person.

I am a gamer person. This game is coming out. I will be busy, Crane said. Some Grand Theft Auto diehards have had their partners or spouses sign GTA contracts, he said.

Those documents lay out what the gamer of the couple is willing to put up with during gaming time. Crane described his own terms. During this time frame, walking in front of the game? No. Asking me questions?

Partner Sets Boundaries for Gaming

No. Date nights are cancelled until further notified, he said. Dirkson backed up his account. She told CTV News she knew well in advance that Crane would be unavailable after the GTA6 release. If it means that he gets to be out of my hair for a while, then yes.

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We are all good, she said. But Dirkson drew the line at signing any sort of contract. No, I told him I will not be doing that, she said. She said she can identify with going a little overboard when it comes to a geeky obsession.

I cannot judge, because I was a Harry Potter fan, Dirkson said. When Harry Potter books came out, I was at the store first thing to go buy those books on release day, she said. Crane also let slip during the interview that he has several book surprises planned for Dirkson when he re-embraces the outside world after his two-week playcation. There is also the issue of sustenance.

Player Prepares Food and Supplies

Crane said he has stocked up on snacks ahead of the launch and arranged for regular deliveries to replenish his food supply. Anything very quick and microwavable because anything over five minutes, you know what? You are already too long, Crane said. He listed examples of acceptable gaming meals.

Pizza pops, pizza bites, taco bites, anything like within that level there, you are good to go, he said. Crane said he has thought of everything. He has even got the bedroom window blacked out. That way there is no light going to be getting in.

That is not going to affect my screen, he said. The outside world is going to be dead to me for the next little while.