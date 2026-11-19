Grand Theft Auto VI has launched after a 13-year wait, prompting fans across Canada and beyond to skip work and adult responsibilities, with experts expecting a rise in sick days.

Grand Theft Auto VI has launched after a 13-year wait, and the release is already being called a cultural moment. Fans across Canada and beyond are clearing their schedules, booking time off and calling in sick to play.

In Surrey, B.C. , landscaper Angad Toor gave his crew of six the day off. His equipment stayed stacked in the trailer outside his home Thursday. This I needed to make time for, he said before sitting down to play.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI launches worldwide as most pre-ordered game ever

Toor owns Lawnkeepers Landscaping. He said his team worked 10-hour days earlier in the week so everything would be finished. Clients likely did not notice, because the crew did not tell them. We did not really tell our customers, Toor said with a laugh.

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We have just got to make sure that everything is done. So as long as it is done, they are happy. He planned to take a break at some point to go to the gym, but admitted he ordered late-night delivery to kick off release day. I was eating McDonald's and I do not eat McDonald's often, he said.

That is how you know it was a special occasion. In Red Deer, Alta. , Rob Crane booked two weeks off work for non-stop GTA VI gaming. He scheduled regular food deliveries, limited to items that can be microwaved and eaten in five minutes or less.

Rob Crane Booked Two Weeks Off For Gaming

Crane also received his girlfriend's blessing to be generally unresponsive. CTV News caught up with him Thursday morning. He had not been to bed or taken a break. I am taking a few minutes, only for you guys though, he said.

His first impressions were favourable. I am loving it. It is everything we have expected it to be. The release has inspired what one report called a mass movement to ditch adult responsibilities.

Economists say this pattern has been seen before with major entertainment events. Moshe Lander, an economist at Concordia University, compared it to the first week of the NCAA basketball tournament. A lot of people take the Thursday to Sunday off, he said. They call in sick, they schedule voluntary surgeries so that they can be off, Lander said.

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Economists Compare Release To NCAA Tournament

And if they are really skilled, they start coughing on Monday so that they actually have a built-in excuse. An Iowa man took six days off work to play GTA 6, saying simply, I just want to soak Vice City in. Reports also suggest an increase in sick days is expected around the launch. Parents are being warned that this is not a game for kids.

It contains intense, realistic violence and raunchy sexual content that has drawn criticism after previous editions of GTA. Early reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Bloomberg called GTA VI a masterpiece. Imagine Games Network's reviewer gushed that it was the single most impressive game I have ever played.

GTA VI Expected To Hold Cultural Significance

Experts say the game will likely hold a significant long-term place in pop culture. Video game journalist Geoff Keighley noted what makes GTA unique is how it keeps selling year after year, unlike anything else. Canadian stars are featured on the GTA VI soundtrack, adding a local connection to the global launch. Fraudsters are also seeking to take advantage of the highly anticipated release, according to reports.

The game arrives 13 years after the previous main entry in the series. That long wait has helped build anticipation and is now translating into a widespread cultural event.