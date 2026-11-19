The Weeknd co-wrote a new track called My Only Vice for Grand Theft Auto VI, with Justice composing the main score and Canadian artists including Drake, Tate McRae and Bob Moses featured throughout the game's radio stations.

The Weeknd has contributed a new song to Grand Theft Auto VI, the long-awaited video game released Thursday. The Toronto superstar, born Abel Tesfaye, is credited as a co-writer on My Only Vice, an unreleased track featured in the game.

The Weeknd And Justice Contribute Music

French electronic duo Justice created the game's main score. Rockstar Games lists The Weeknd alongside Justice members Gaspard Auge and Xavier de Rosnay as co-writers on the song. The official score for GTA VI is set to be released Dec. 11. The Weeknd is not the only Canadian artist featured in the game, which takes players to the fictional Vice City.

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His 2013 track Wanderlust appears on Flash FM, one of the game's fictional radio stations. Fellow Canadian Tate McRae's Sports Car and Justin Bieber's 2017 collaboration with BloodPop, Friends, are also on the station. Toronto rap star Drake has several tracks in the game, including Nonstop, NOKIA and Love Me, his collaboration with Lil Wayne and Future. His 2013 hit Hold On, We're Going Home, featuring Toronto R&B duo Majid Jordan, is also included.

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Toronto instrumental jazz group BADBADNOTGOOD is featured on Leonida Jazz Radio with Blowin' Smoke, an apparently unreleased collaboration with American trumpeter Randy Brecker. Canada's electronic artists also get airtime. On Stockyard FM, Vancouver-bred electronic duo Bob Moses appear with their Elderbrook collaboration Inner Light, which gained renewed attention after being featured in a GTA VI trailer earlier this year.

The Grammy-nominated pair, Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance, told The Canadian Press that the song had racked up more than 50 million new streams since the trailer's release in August. The duo's track Nothing But You, remixed by DJ Tennis, is also included in the game, along with Never Come Back by Halifax electronic artist Caribou. Montreal metal veterans Voivod also get some shine in the game, with their track Panorama featuring on The Chamber 106.6, a heavy music station.

Classic Canadian Rock And Licensing Fees

Flip the dial to V-Rock and you'll hear Roller by Halifax rock greats April Wine, as well as Loverboy's ubiquitous 80s anthem Working for the Weekend. Montreal-based producer Martyn Bootyspoon is among the musicians credited with contributing to the game's supplemental score. Music has long been integral to the GTA experience, with the franchise's fictional radio stations exposing generations of players to an eclectic mix of sounds as they cruise city streets and flee the cops.

Bob Moses said they were paid a relatively modest licensing fee, but the payoff was in the exposure to their music. I forget how much money it was, but it's not enough to remember, said Howie. The opportunity is definitely in the potential for the reach, not in the paycheque. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026. Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press