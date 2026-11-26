BILD reports October saw 1,340 new home sales in the GTA, driven by the HST rebate program. Low-rise sales led the recovery, while high-rise inventory remains steep.

Builders in the Greater Toronto Area sold 1,340 new homes in October, marking the strongest month for new home sales in three years, according to the Building Industry and Land Development Association ( BILD). Despite this recent upswing, the total sales volume remains significantly below historical norms, sitting 51 percent under the ten-year average of 2,729 sales for the month. The Building Industry and Land Development Association attributes this recovery largely to the Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) rebate program, which has incentivized buyers to shift their preferences toward more attainable housing types such as townhomes and stacked townhouses.

HST Rebate Drives Market Shift

The primary mechanism behind this market movement is the government initiative that removes the full 13 percent Harmonized Sales Tax for eligible buyers purchasing new homes priced up to $1 million. This policy provides a maximum rebate of $130,000 per unit and is scheduled to run until March 31, 2027. Edward Jegg, Research Manager at Altus Group, which serves as the official data source for the Building Industry and Land Development Association, noted that stacked townhouses hit a nearly five-year high in October. He explained that these units offer more space than standard condominium apartments and that the HST rebate dramatically aids with the affordability crunch that buyers are currently facing.

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Low-Rise Sector Leads Recovery

The sales data reveals a distinct divergence between housing types, with low-rise properties leading the charge. There were 958 low-rise sales in October, a figure that represents a significant increase from the previous year and sits 21 percent above the ten-year average. The Building Industry and Land Development Association defines low-rise properties as detached, linked, semi-detached houses, and townhouses, explicitly excluding stacked townhouses from this category. In contrast, the high-rise sector, which includes units in low, medium, and high-rise buildings as well as stacked townhouses, accounted for only 382 sales. This figure is 80 percent below the ten-year average, indicating a slower recovery for higher-density developments.

Stakeholder Impact and Economic Benefits

Justin Sherwood, Chief Operating Officer of the Building Industry and Land Development Association, emphasized the broader economic implications of the tax relief measures. Sherwood stated that nearly 9,000 families in the province have achieved new home ownership due to the HST rebate program. Furthermore, he noted that the initiative has supported nearly 34,000 industry jobs and stimulated $5 billion in economic activity, generating nearly $2 billion in provincial and municipal revenue. Sherwood argued that it would be incredibly impractical for the federal and provincial governments not to extend the program, which expires on March 31, 2027, describing it as the sole bright spot in an otherwise bleak housing picture.

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Pricing and Inventory Dynamics

Pricing metrics show mixed trends across different property types, with benchmark prices reflecting pre-rebate gross figures. The benchmark price for a new low-rise home was recorded at $1,259,190, representing a 12.2 percent decrease over the last 12 months. Meanwhile, the benchmark price for a new high-rise unit stood at $1,053,085, marking a 2 percent increase from the previous year. Both figures are gross prices that do not reflect the potential HST rebate, allowing for direct comparison with previous years' data. Total remaining inventory in the Greater Toronto Area fell to 19,202 units, with low-rise inventory rising to 7,504 homes, equating to 11 months of supply based on average sales. Conversely, high-rise inventory decreased to 11,698 units, representing a substantial 44 months of inventory.

Regional Variations and Future Outlook

Outside the immediate Greater Toronto Area, specific regional markets showed different patterns during October. In Simcoe County, builders recorded 73 low-rise new home sales and no high-rise sales. The weighted average price for low-rise homes in that region was $968,212. While the current data suggests a positive trend, uncertainty remains among potential purchasers. Real estate boards report that many buyers are still holding back, citing concerns about inflation, borrowing costs, and the broader economic trajectory. As the expiration date for the HST rebate approaches, the industry is closely monitoring whether the program will be extended to sustain the current momentum in new home construction and sales.