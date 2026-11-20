Filmon Fesshaghirgis was arrested in Winnipeg hours after being named one of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives. He faces charges for a fatal 2021 shooting in Bolton and other alleged violent crimes.

A 28-year-old man sought in connection with a fatal 2021 shooting in Bolton, Ontario, has been taken into custody. The arrest occurred just hours after he was officially added to the Be On The Lookout (BOLO) program's list of Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives.

This development marks a significant turning point in the long-running investigation into the violent incidents that have plagued the region. Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the arrest in a news release issued on Thursday night. They stated that Filmon Fesshaghirgis was apprehended in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The operation involved a collaborative effort between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Winnipeg Police Service.

Also read London man Filmon Fesshaghirgis named No. 14 on Canada's Top 25 most wanted fugitives list

Fesshaghirgis Faces First-Degree Murder Charges

The suspect was taken into custody at 4:10 p.m. on that day. Following his arrest, Fesshaghirgis is scheduled to be returned to Ontario. Once he arrives back in the province, he will face serious criminal charges. The Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed that he will be charged with first-degree murder.

He is also facing charges for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Prior to his arrest, Fesshaghirgis was ranked as the number 14 most wanted fugitive on the updated BOLO list. The BOLO program is designed to keep wanted individuals in the public spotlight to aid in their capture. This latest update highlighted the growing use of advanced tools in law enforcement, including AI-powered features for the list.

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Fesshaghirgis, who is originally from London, Ontario, had been on the run since January 18, 2021. On that date, he allegedly shot two people at a residence located on Harvest Moon Drive in Bolton. The incident resulted in significant loss of life and injury to a surviving victim. One of the victims from the Bolton shooting was identified as 65-year-old Giovanni Costa.

Police confirmed that Costa died at the scene of the shooting. His death is the primary reason for the first-degree murder charge against Fesshaghirgis. The second victim in the Bolton incident was Michael Costa. He survived the attack but suffered injuries.

Bolton Shooting Victim Identified as Giovanni Costa

Police investigations revealed that Michael Costa had been a target of violence before this event as well. Law enforcement reports indicate that Michael Costa was also injured in a separate shooting incident. This earlier attack took place at a business in Vaughan in November 2020. Investigators believe Fesshaghirgis was also responsible for that earlier incident of violence.

Public assistance was crucial in locating the suspect who had been hiding for over three years. The Ontario Provincial Police emphasized the value of community tips in solving cold cases. They credited the public for providing information that advanced their investigative efforts. OPP Det.

Insp. Steven Martell issued a public statement regarding the arrest. He noted that information provided by the public played an important role. This assistance was vital in helping police locate the wanted individual.

Martell also expressed gratitude for the collaboration between different police agencies. He specifically thanked the RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service for their support. This cross-jurisdictional cooperation was essential for the successful operation in Manitoba. The Ontario Provincial Police also acknowledged the support of the BOLO Program.

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BOLO Program Aids in Fugitive Apprehension

They stated that the program helps keep wanted individuals in the public eye. This constant visibility pressures fugitives and provides leads to investigators. The case highlights the effectiveness of national fugitive tracking systems. By listing Fesshaghirgis among Canada's most wanted, authorities ensured he remained visible.

This strategy ultimately contributed to his quick apprehension upon discovery. Fesshaghirgis will now face the judicial process in Ontario. He is expected to appear in court to answer to the serious charges laid against him. The legal proceedings will determine his fate for the alleged murders and violent acts.

The resolution of this case brings some closure to the victims' families. The Costa family has suffered immensely from the violence perpetrated by Fesshaghirgis. The arrest ends his time as a free man on the run. This arrest demonstrates the reach of Canadian law enforcement agencies.

No matter where a fugitive hides, national databases and inter-agency cooperation can track them down. The success in Winnipeg serves as a deterrent to other wanted individuals. Police continue to encourage the public to report any tips related to this case. Even small pieces of information can be critical in building a case.

The community plays a vital role in ensuring justice is served. The BOLO program remains active in identifying other high-risk fugitives. The list includes individuals wanted for various serious crimes across the country. Each arrest reduces the risk to public safety and upholds the rule of law.

As Fesshaghirgis is processed for extradition back to Ontario, details of the arrest may emerge. Further charges or related investigations could come to light during the judicial process. The full extent of his criminal activity may become clearer over time.