Filmon Fesshaghirgis, sought in a fatal 2021 Bolton shooting, was arrested in Winnipeg hours after being named the no. 14 most wanted fugitive on the BOLO Top 25 list.

A 28-year-old man sought in a fatal 2021 shooting in Bolton has been arrested hours after being named one of Canada's most wanted fugitives. In a news release on Thursday night, Ontario Provincial Police said Filmon Fesshaghirgis was arrested in Winnipeg by the RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service at 4:10 p.m. Fesshaghirgis will be charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder when he is returned to Ontario, the OPP said.

Man Named Among Canada's Most Wanted Fugitives

Earlier in the day, Fesshaghirgis was named as the no. 14 most wanted fugitive in the updated BOLO (Be On The Lookout) Top 25 fugitives list. The BOLO program, which unveiled the updated list, uses Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives and has also introduced AI-powered life-sized animations as part of its public appeal efforts. The 28-year-old man from London, Ont.

Also read Winnipeg homicide suspect tops list of Canada’s top 25 most wanted fugitives

, had been on the run since he allegedly shot two people at a residence on Harvest Moon Drive in Bolton, Ont. , on Jan. 18, 2021. One of the victims, identified as 65-year-old Giovanni Costa, died at the scene. The other victim, Michael Costa, survived.

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Police said Michael Costa was also injured in a shooting at a business in Vaughan in Nov. 2020. Fesshaghirgis was also allegedly behind that incident. The updated BOLO list also includes a suspect in a Toronto mall shooting who is Canada's second most wanted criminal, and Canada's most wanted fugitive is accused of murder in Winnipeg.

"Information provided by the public played an important role in advancing investigative efforts and assisting police in locating the wanted individual," OPP Det. Insp. Steven Martell said in a statement.

"The OPP also extends its appreciation to its policing partners for their collaboration and assistance. We also acknowledge the Bolo Program for supporting efforts to keep wanted individuals in the public spotlight.

" The arrest came hours after the BOLO program unveiled its updated top 25 most wanted fugitives list. The program's full update was released publicly on Thursday. Fesshaghirgis had been sought since the Jan. 18, 2021, shooting at a residence on Harvest Moon Drive in Bolton, Ont. Police alleged he shot two people at the home.

Charges Filed for Bolton Shooting

Giovanni Costa, 65, was killed in the shooting. Michael Costa survived the incident, police said. Investigators also linked Fesshaghirgis to a November 2020 shooting at a business in Vaughan, in which Michael Costa was injured. Police alleged Fesshaghirgis was behind that incident as well.

After being named the no. 14 most wanted fugitive earlier Thursday, Fesshaghirgis was located and taken into custody in Winnipeg at 4:10 p.m. by the RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service. The OPP said he will face charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder once he is returned to Ontario. Det. Insp.

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Steven Martell credited the public for providing information that helped advance the investigation and locate the wanted individual. He also thanked policing partners for their collaboration and assistance, and acknowledged the Bolo Program for supporting efforts to keep wanted individuals in the public spotlight. The BOLO program's updated list included AI-powered life-sized animations of Canada's top 25 most wanted, part of a public push to generate tips.

Other entries on the list include a suspect in a Toronto mall shooting and Canada's most wanted fugitive, who is accused of murder in Winnipeg. Fesshaghirgis, from London, Ont. , had remained at large for more than three years before his arrest. The case dates back to Jan. 18, 2021, when police said two people were shot at a residence on Harvest Moon Drive in Bolton.

Giovanni Costa, 65, died at the scene, while Michael Costa survived. Police later said Michael Costa had also been injured in a November 2020 shooting at a business in Vaughan, and they alleged Fesshaghirgis was responsible. Authorities said the arrest took place in Winnipeg at 4:10 p.m. Thursday. The RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service carried out the arrest, according to the OPP news release issued Thursday night.

Public Tips Aided Police Investigation

Fesshaghirgis will be returned to Ontario to face the charges, the OPP said. The charges include first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder. The quick arrest followed the BOLO program's updated top 25 list, which was released earlier Thursday. Fesshaghirgis was named the no. 14 most wanted fugitive on that list.

OPP Det. Insp. Steven Martell said information from the public played an important role in advancing investigative efforts and helping police locate the wanted individual. He also expressed appreciation to policing partners and acknowledged the Bolo Program's role in keeping wanted individuals in the public spotlight.