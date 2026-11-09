GTA Living Wage Reaches $27.60 an Hour, Report Finds

The Ontario Living Wage Network says full-time workers in the Greater Toronto Area need $27.60 an hour to cover basic expenses, $9.65 more than Ontario's $17.95 minimum wage. The group also reported a 40 cent increase in the GTA rate from last year.

Full-time workers in the Greater Toronto Area need to earn at least $27.60 an hour to cover their basic expenses, according to a new report from the Ontario Living Wage Network.

Living Wage Falls Short Of Minimum Wage

The figure leaves a gap of $9.65 an hour between the so-called living wage and Ontario's minimum wage of $17.95. Ontario raised its minimum wage to $17.95 on Oct. 1. Ontario's minimum wage is among the highest across the country, but the network says it still falls short of what is needed to comfortably live in the GTA. Last year's calculation for the GTA put the hourly rate at $27.20, meaning this year's figure reflects a 40 cent increase.

Also read Calgary's Living Wage Rises to $26.90, Marking Smallest Increase in Five Years

The results were published in a report dated Nov. 9, 2026.

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"Even in the region with the lowest living wage rate, a person working full-time at minimum wage would still fall short of what they need to cover basic expenses," the network said. To calculate a living wage, the group considers living expenses across 10 regions in Ontario for three types of households. These are a single adult, a single parent caring for a seven-year-old child, and two 35-year-old parents supporting two young children.

Expenses Covering Food And Shelter

The hourly rate reflects the before-tax income each adult needs to earn to cover living expenses such as food, shelter, childcare, transportation and recreation. The network also factors in applicable government taxes, benefits and transfers. Using Statistics Canada's Consumer Price Index as a metric, the group broke down how much each household would need to pay for each living expense. In the GTA, the network says a family of four needs $12,914 for groceries.

A single adult needs $4,469 for the year and a single parent needs $6,186. To cover living expenses in the GTA, including hydro bills and tenant insurance, a family of four living in a three-bedroom apartment needs $34,802. A single individual in a one-bedroom unit needs $25,501, while a single parent living in a two-bedroom apartment needs $28,603 for the year.

A family of four in Ontario needs $2,992 for clothing and shoes for the year, while a single parent needs $1,724 and a single person needs $616. To cover other expenses, including toiletries, household supplies, family outings, birthday presents and internet, the network says a family of four in the GTA needs an average of $12,047. A single parent needs $5,995 and a single adult needs $3,845 for the year.

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The network also included the cost of one car and one adult transit pass for a family of four in its calculations. In the GTA, this totals $9,689 for the year. For a single parent driving a car in the GTA, the network says they would need $7,462, while a single adult using public transit would need $1,959.

Childcare Costs Rise Across Ontario

Childcare costs average $21.05 each day in 2026 across Ontario, including daily fees for full-time care for a three-year-old and before and after school care for a school-aged child. In the GTA, a family of four would need an average of $12,565 a year to cover those fees, while a single parent would need $7,062. Outside the GTA, living wage rates decrease based on regional costs. Grey Bruce Perth Huron Simcoe requires $24.75 an hour, while Ottawa requires $24.10.

The network says Ottawa saw the highest increase year-over-year, rising three per cent from $23.40 to $24.10 an hour. The Dufferin Guelph Wellington Waterloo region has a rate of $23.40, Hamilton has $23.10, East Ontario has $22.80 and Southwest has $21.85. The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Niagara region requires $21.60, while the North requires $21.35. London Elgin Oxford has the lowest rate at $21.15 an hour.

The network says these rates reflect the ongoing financial pressure on workers despite recent wage adjustments. The living wage is distinct from the provincial minimum wage, which is the legal floor for pay in Ontario.